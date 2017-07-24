'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer, dissected shot by shot

Friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) take a brief break to be challenged by a video game instead of real life. Their reprieve won't last long.
New to the cast this year is Sean Astin as Bob Newby, a new boyfriend for Joyce. "Newby" indeed -- but he's learning quickly that Hawkins can be a tough place to live. Or die, if that poor guy behind him is any indication. Here, Newby is in scrubs as if he's a doctor or nurse, but early reports are that he manages the local Radio Shack. Maybe he's just chasing down a customer who dared to leave without buying batteries.