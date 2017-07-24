'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer, dissected shot by shot

CNET también está disponible en español.

Hey, one of our old favorite 1980s video games! What could possibly go wrong at the friendly neighborhood video arcade? Wait, did we mention this is Hawkins, Indiana, home of "Stranger Things"?

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) take a brief break to be challenged by a video game instead of real life. Their reprieve won't last long.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
We'd forgotten this death scene from the game Dragon's Lair was quite so creepy.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Suddenly, everyone but Will vanishes, the arcade goes dark and there's this weird, swirly dust outside...

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Most assuredly this is not an ordinary Indiana autumn sky.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
And here we thought "Charlotte's Web" was only a sweet, sad children's book.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Eleven is still missing, but that desk won't be empty for long. 

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Poor Joyce probably thinks she's doing a good thing, helping Will by taking him to a doctor, but...

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
...little do Joyce and Will know they're being watched.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Halloween icons dripping with mold, because the kid-favorite candy-filled holiday has a darker meaning in Hawkins.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Will obviously hasn't begun to deal with his trauma from the Upside Down yet. In this devastating scene, he cries, "I felt it everywhere!"

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
It's unclear who shed this blood, but it's left a stain on the floor and drips on this chair.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Wondering what year it is? It's 1984, as this Reagan/Bush campaign sign shows. Guessing this sign is in Indiana, and not Minnesota, the one state native son Walter Mondale carried.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
These Ghostbusters costumes are better than any we remember seeing in 1984, but make allowances for Hollywood.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Police Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is plotting some events on a map...

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
...and what the chief finds seems to horrify him. Guessing he didn't just come up with a new shortcut to the Ben Franklin.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Sadie Sink plays Max, the new girl in town. She arrives with a step-brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
The boys seem to have a Ghostbusters-style ghost trap, and it appears to have caught something -- likely from the Upside Down.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
You'll see this gooey, sticky ghostly material again.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
A terrifying glimpse of -- well, we're not sure, exactly.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Will's frantic mind seems to be forcing him to draw the same image over and over obsessively.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Mysterious powers tear up a room in what appears to be Will's house.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Will seems to have gone into a standing trance, perhaps allowing his spirit to re-enter the Upside Down, while mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) tries frantically to rouse him.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
An eerie, atmospheric shot of someone who appears to be Chief Hopper checking out a disturbing and twisty deep hole. Could it be a passage to the you-know-where?

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
New to the cast this year is Sean Astin as Bob Newby, a new boyfriend for Joyce. "Newby" indeed -- but he's learning quickly that Hawkins can be a tough place to live. Or die, if that poor guy behind him is any indication. Here, Newby is in scrubs as if he's a doctor or nurse, but early reports are that he manages the local Radio Shack. Maybe he's just chasing down a customer who dared to leave without buying batteries.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
At first that bat looks a lot like Lucille, Negan's barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat from "The Walking Dead," but this one features nails. 

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
This looks like Will, and he doesn't seem to be able to run fast enough to escape the spooky, smokey vines that want to grab him.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
We don't blame you, Will, we'd look that scared, too, in your situation. Unless...

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is back, and Will now has some hope. 

(See shots of a creative Eleven-inspired runway competition entry here.) 

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Not quite clear where Eleven is meant to be, but there seem to be dimensional walls or portals she must pass through to reach Will.

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
Wouldn't you give your hand to a friend? Eleven seems on her way to breaking through, when, naturally, the trailer ends. Gotta wait till October 27 to binge on "Stranger Things" season 2

Read all our Comic-Con coverage here

Caption by / Photo by Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET
