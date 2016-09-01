Just how small is Sony's 4.6-inch Xperia X Compact?

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Sony Xperia X Compact is Lilliputian by today's standards.
Its 4.6-inch screen is almost ridiculously small these days, but the body is closer in size to that of an iPhone 7.
Mist Blue jazzes up the black and white options.
Interestingly, the tiny Compact shares a 23-megapixel camera with the larger, higher-end Xperia XZ.
Here they are side by side, metal next to the Compact's plastic.
Size them up! All three Xperia XZs on the top row; all three X Compacts on the bottom.
A USB-C port makes plugging in the charger completely fuss-free.
If you live in the US, the power button won't read your fingerprint. What a bummer.
This is a major antidote for big-phone angst.
The 720-pixel display is bright, sharp and does extremely well in sunlight.
Sony isn't abandoning its headset jack just yet.
Android 6.0.1 runs on the phone.
Take a look at our review to get all our thoughts on the Sony Xperia X Compact.