The Sony Xperia X Compact is Lilliputian by today's standards.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Its 4.6-inch screen is almost ridiculously small these days, but the body is closer in size to that of an iPhone 7.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Mist Blue jazzes up the black and white options.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Interestingly, the tiny Compact shares a 23-megapixel camera with the larger, higher-end Xperia XZ.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Here they are side by side, metal next to the Compact's plastic.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Size them up! All three Xperia XZs on the top row; all three X Compacts on the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
A USB-C port makes plugging in the charger completely fuss-free.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
If you live in the US, the power button won't read your fingerprint. What a bummer.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
This is a major antidote for big-phone angst.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The 720-pixel display is bright, sharp and does extremely well in sunlight.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller
Sony isn't abandoning its headset jack just yet.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Android 6.0.1 runs on the phone.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Take a look at our review to get all our thoughts on the Sony Xperia X Compact.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Just how small is Sony's 4.6-inch Xperia X Compact?

Published:
