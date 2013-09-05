Sony KDL-S990A curved LED LCD [pictures]

CNET también está disponible en español.

The KDL-65S990A is the world's first LED-based LCD TV with a curved, concave screen. The question is: does anybody want one? Read our first take.
The KDL-65S990A is the world's first LED-based LCD TV with a curved, concave screen. The question is: does anybody want one? Read our first take.
