Prepare to have a very good feeling about this home theater.

Patrick and his wife Stephanie don't look like soldiers of the Galactic Empire, but don't let that fool you. When they decided to build a new house in Nixa, Missouri, Patrick knew that the new place had to have a dedicated home theater room. 

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

He wanted it to have a Star Wars theme, but wasn't sure how to pull it off.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Through various channels and conversations, he came across Shawn Byrne from Quest Acoustical Interiors, and decided right away that he was the guy to help bring his theater to life.

"Not only did Shawn have the experience and knowledge to create a high-performance theater within my budget, it turned out he shared a similar passion for Star Wars and was thrilled for the opportunity," Patrick says.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Patrick drew his design inspiration from scenes like this. 

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

To give the appearance of the Death Star, wall panel "framing" was installed with 1/2-inch MDF (medium-density fiberboard) on which the MDF wall panels were hung.

Patrick contracted with a local business that had a CNC (computer numerical control) routing machine and was able to make the appropriate cuts in the MDF paneling as well as cut the additional detail that was applied to the surface of the MDF.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Frosted plexiglass was installed on the back side of the MDF and the 1/2-inch gap behind the MDF allowed for the LED strip tape to be installed.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

These are HT Design's Warwick home-theater recliners. They're motorized and have lighted cup holders along with USB ports for charging your phone.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Head-on view of the tiered seating.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The screen is a Severtson Cinema White MicroPerf. It's fixed, 117 inches wide with a 2.35:1 aspect ratio and is acoustically transparent.

Shawn says he decided to use an acoustically transparent screen to aid in hiding his Aperion Audio Verus Grand tower speakers to provide a seamless aesthetic appearance.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Patrick has some Star Wars blankets and throws for folks to curl up into.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Close up of the lighted cup holder with USB.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Patrick says he went with RGB LED strip tape because he wanted to be able to choose whatever color he wanted for the accent lighting in the room.  

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

He loves doing blue for the light side of the force...

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

...and red for the dark side. 

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

...and when he "senses conflict," he does both!

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The seating from another angle.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

More lighting details in the back of the room under the projector.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Patrick made all the light, speaker and HVAC back boxes. The HVAC supply and return boxes were lined with LinacousticRC to help dampen the sound. The projector box is also lined with the same material and is connected to the return via exhaust fan and flex duct to help vent the hot air from the projector to the return.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The cover of the projector box is made of black plexiglass. There's an Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 5040UB in that box.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Side view across the seats.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

During the initial phases of the build, the groundwork for sound isolation began. Utilizing Serena Mat from Soundproofingcompany.com and 3/4-inch OSB (oriented strand board), the floor was laid while maintaining a gap from the walls. 

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The larger cutouts in the MDF not only mimic Death Star designs but house the acoustic paneling, which is covered in Guilford of Maine Anchorage fabric

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Sit back and relax.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The stair lighting also changes colors.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

More LED lighting strips.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The screen from another angle.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The riser was constructed as one big bass trap and the stage is a mixture of sand and sawdust. Patrick says: "Carrying 3 tons of sand into the room was a chore!"

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Here's the equipment list:

Blu-ray player: Oppo UDP-203 UHD

Gaming console: Sony PlayStation 4 ProAT&T

Set-top box: AT&T U-Verse

AV receiver: Denon AVR-X4300H

Amps: Outlaw Model 2200 monoblock power amps (3, LCR), Outlaw Model 5000 5-channel power amps (2, surrounds, Atmos overheads)

Digital Signal Processor (DSP): miniDSP 10x10 HD

Projector: Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 5040UB

Screen: Severtson Cinema White MicroPerf (fixed, 117" wide, 2.35:1, acoustically transparent)

Speakers: Aperion Verus Grand Towers (3, LCR), Triad InWall Bronze/4 Surrounds (4, side and rear surrounds), Triad InCeiling Bronze SealedRounds (4, Dolby Atmos overheads), Rythmik FV15HP subwoofers (2)

Control system: Savant

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

The Outlaw Gear.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Middle of the rack with the Denon receiver and Savant controller.

"I've recently integrated Alexa into my Savant system and love using voice commands to operate everything," Patrick says.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

Another shot of the back of the theater.

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More

That's it, folks. We're outta here. Thanks to Patrick and Stephanie for sharing their Star Wars-themed home theater with us.

If you want to see more Show us yours showcases, we have plenty more here. And feel free submit your own through this link! May The Force be with you!

Photo by Patrick/CNET
Read More
Darth Vader would feel right at home in this Star Wars-themed home theater

Published:
Anton's awesome man cave: A 70-inch...
29

