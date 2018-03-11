Here's the equipment list:
Blu-ray player: Oppo UDP-203 UHD
Gaming console: Sony PlayStation 4 ProAT&T
Set-top box: AT&T U-Verse
AV receiver: Denon AVR-X4300H
Amps: Outlaw Model 2200 monoblock power amps (3, LCR), Outlaw Model 5000 5-channel power amps (2, surrounds, Atmos overheads)
Digital Signal Processor (DSP): miniDSP 10x10 HD
Projector: Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 5040UB
Screen: Severtson Cinema White MicroPerf (fixed, 117" wide, 2.35:1, acoustically transparent)
Speakers: Aperion Verus Grand Towers (3, LCR), Triad InWall Bronze/4 Surrounds (4, side and rear surrounds), Triad InCeiling Bronze SealedRounds (4, Dolby Atmos overheads), Rythmik FV15HP subwoofers (2)
Control system: Savant