Shakespeare, tanks, and JFK's motorcade, in Legos (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

JFK assassination in Lego

Oswald aims

Assassination! cover

Booth aims at Lincoln

Hustling Reagan into the limo

Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

Brick Shakespeare

Et tu, Brutus?

Double, double, toil and trouble

Hogwarts in Lego

Nathan Sawaya's T-Rex

Extreme Bricks

Batcave

USS Intrepid

Landkreuzer battletank

Battletank underside

Badass Bricks

Crossbow pistol

  • 1
    of 18
  • 2
    of 18
  • 3
    of 18
  • 4
    of 18
  • 5
    of 18
  • 6
    of 18
  • 7
    of 18
  • 8
    of 18
  • 9
    of 18
  • 10
    of 18
  • 11
    of 18
  • 12
    of 18
  • 13
    of 18
  • 14
    of 18
  • 15
    of 18
  • 16
    of 18
  • 17
    of 18
  • 18
    of 18
On the heels of other recent books showcasing amazing art projects done with Legos, Skyhorse Publishing has just put out four separate books featuring the iconic plastic bricks being used in some very interesting ways.

To begin with, Brendan Powell Smith dramatizes the attempts on the lives of 12 U.S. presidents, from Andrew Jackson to Barack Obama, in "Assassination!"

In the book, Smith meticulously lays out the circumstances surrounding each assassination attempt, portraying it all with Legos.

Anyone familiar with American history will recognize this scene, depicting President John F. Kennedy's final moments riding through Dallas, Tex., in his motorcade.

Caption by / Photo by Brendan Powell Smith/Assassination!
In another picture from "Assassination!" Smith shows Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald taking aim at the president from the Texas Book Depository.
Caption by / Photo by Brendan Powell Smith/Assassination!
Brendan Powell Smith's "Assassination!" may even educate some people to the (obviously) failed attempts on the lives of presidents including Bill Clinton, in 1996, and Barack Obama, in 2011.
Caption by / Photo by Skyhorse Publishing
Smith lays out a Lego brick scene of John Wilkes Booth as the assassin takes aim at President Abraham Lincoln in Ford's Theater.
Caption by / Photo by Brendan Powell Smith/Assassination!
In a depiction of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan's life, in 1981, Smith shows a famous scene of Reagan being hustled by the Secret Service into his limousine.
Caption by / Photo by Brendan Powell Smith/Assassination!
A second new book from Skyhorse Publishing, "Brick Shakespeare," presents four of the Bard's plays -- "Hamlet," "Macbeth," "Romeo and Juliet," and "Julius Caesar" in Legos. This is the famous "Romeo, Romeo, Wherefore art thou, Romeo" scene from "Romeo and Juliet."
Caption by / Photo by John McCann/Brick Shakespeare
The cover of "Brick Shakespeare," edited and narrated by Monica Sweeney and Becky Thomas, and constructed and photographed by John McCann.
Caption by / Photo by Skyhorse Publishing
Julius Caesar is killed in one of history's most famous moments, depicted here in Legos.
Caption by / Photo by John McCann/Brick Shakespeare
The witches mix up their brew in a scene from "Macbeth:" "Double, double, toil and trouble."
Caption by / Photo by John McCann/Brick Shakespeare
Artist Alice Finch shows off her huge Lego model of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The image is from "Extreme Bricks," a new book by Sarah Herman.
Caption by / Photo by Alice Finch/Extreme Bricks
Nathan Sawaya, one of the most accomplished Lego builders in the world, built this Tyrannosaurus Rex out of Legos. The T-Rex is featured in "Extreme Bricks."
Caption by / Photo by Nathan Sawaya/Extreme Bricks
Sarah Herman's "Extrme Bricks" highlights "spectacular, record-breaking, and astouding Lego projects from around the world."
Caption by / Photo by Skyhorse Publishing
A Lego Batcave, made by Carlyle Livington II and Wayne Hussey, in "Extreme Bricks." It was made from more than 20,000 Legos.
Caption by / Photo by Carlyle Livingston II/Extreme Bricks
The U.S.S. Intrepid, built out of Legos, by Ed Diment. The 250,000-brick ship was built in 2010, and is featured in "Extreme Bricks."
Caption by / Photo by Ed Diment/Extreme Bricks
In "Badass Bricks," Jake Mackay shows readers how to build a number of weapons and attack vehicles out of Legos. This is a Landkreuzer P. 1000 battle tank.
Caption by / Photo by Jake Mackay/Badass Bricks
This is a look at the underside of the battle tank.
Caption by / Photo by Jake Mackay/Badass Bricks
"Badass Bricks," by Jake Mackay, showcases Lego models of 35 "weapons of mass construction."
Caption by / Photo by Skyhorse Publishing
This is the handheld crossbow pistol, made out of Legos, from "Badass Bricks."
Caption by / Photo by Jake Mackay/Badass Bricks
1 of 18
|

Shakespeare, tanks, and JFK's motorcade, in Legos (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
Everything Nintendo just announced...
40

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by