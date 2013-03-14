Scenes from SXSW Interactive (pictures)

South by Southwest Interactive has wrapped up, and it was a long week. There were lots of people, lots of parties, and lots of interesting discussions, but there might not have been one "next big thing."
Just as SXSWi in the past was dominated by golden boys like Twitter, location-based services such as Foursquare, or group messaging apps, this year the masses seemed to constantly be searching for "the thing," -- but they were never able to settle on one.
3M was showing off some holographic technology around the Austin Convention Center this week at South by Southwest. A video image was projected from behind onto a thick cutout in the same shape as the projection, which gave the impression of a very life-like figure speaking to you.
At a panel on "Mobilizing Ingenuity to Strengthen Global Security" with CNET's Daniel Terdiman, acting U.S. Undersecretary of State Rose Gottemoeller (far right) said she believes the public can play a vital role in helping combat international arms control violations and threats.