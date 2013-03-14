Scenes from SXSW Interactive (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

SXSW Interactive 2013

Austin, a music town

Inside the convention center

6th Street at night

Follow Me

Elon Musk at SXSW

Setting up for SXSW

Tim Berners-Lee

Full scale model of the James Webb Telescope

Mirrors on the JWST

The browser wars

Bre Pettis unveils the MakerBot Digitizer

MakerBot Digitizer

MakerBot Digitizer prototype

3M holograms

Playing with the light field

Wearing 3D printers

Mayorships and badges

Sponsored pedi-cabs

State Department reaches out to SXSWi

Grumpy Cat along 6th Street

CNET party Saturday night

The Wanderu monkey

Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk

Al Gore talks with Walt Mossberg

Robert DeLong at the CNET party

Unicorn Apocalypse

Spotify House

Music and more at Spotify

Mashable Jenga

Salt Lick BBQ

  • 1
    of 31
  • 2
    of 31
  • 3
    of 31
  • 4
    of 31
  • 5
    of 31
  • 6
    of 31
  • 7
    of 31
  • 8
    of 31
  • 9
    of 31
  • 10
    of 31
  • 11
    of 31
  • 12
    of 31
  • 13
    of 31
  • 14
    of 31
  • 15
    of 31
  • 16
    of 31
  • 17
    of 31
  • 18
    of 31
  • 19
    of 31
  • 20
    of 31
  • 21
    of 31
  • 22
    of 31
  • 23
    of 31
  • 24
    of 31
  • 25
    of 31
  • 26
    of 31
  • 27
    of 31
  • 28
    of 31
  • 29
    of 31
  • 30
    of 31
  • 31
    of 31
South by Southwest Interactive has wrapped up, and it was a long week. There were lots of people, lots of parties, and lots of interesting discussions, but there might not have been one "next big thing."

Just as SXSWi in the past was dominated by golden boys like Twitter, location-based services such as Foursquare, or group messaging apps, this year the masses seemed to constantly be searching for "the thing," -- but they were never able to settle on one.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
At its heart, Austin is a music town, and even during the Interactive portion of the festival, the nights are filled with music as bars and clubs downtown host exclusive parties.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Inside the Austin Convention Center on Saturday morning, the heart of the South by Southwest Interactive world.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
During the festival, many blocks of 6th Street are closed and there is music everywhere.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Street art along 6th Street on Thursday night in Austin, Texas, beckons to "Follow Me."
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
During his keynote speech at South by Southwest on Saturday, Elon Musk discussed Tesla, SpaceX, and SolarCity, and how he sank his whole fortune into these three innovative companies.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Outside the Austin Convention Center on Thursday night any surfaces not already covered with ads, flyers, and other promotions were quickly being plastered with bills for the coming week.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, who is best known as the inventor of the World Wide Web, was at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers meetup on Saturday afternoon.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
NASA's full scale model of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, and will be launched in 2018.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The mirror array on the full scale model of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, and will be launched in 2018.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
CNET's Seth Rosenbaltt moderated a panel Saturday on Web browsers, during which Mozilla's Jay Sullivan revealed there are no plans for Mozilla to return to iOS.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
MakerBot's Bre Pettis pauses briefly before unveiling the Digitizer, which will scan real-world objects into 3D-printable digital files.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The MakerBot Digitizer prototype was shown for the first time at South by Southwest.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
"It's kind of like Tron," MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis explained, as a prototype of the new Digitizer 3D printer fired its laser scanners at a garden gnome.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
3M was showing off some holographic technology around the Austin Convention Center this week at South by Southwest. A video image was projected from behind onto a thick cutout in the same shape as the projection, which gave the impression of a very life-like figure speaking to you.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
This strange-looking 50-foot-tall plastic bottle tower was actually part of a demonstration for the Lytro light field cameras, which were available to check out and use for the day.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
At a panel discussing the future of 3D printing moderated by CNET's Rich Brown, these two 3D Systems employees were actually wearing Cube 3D printers.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley talks location with blogger and entrepreneur Anil Dash. Crowley says Foursquare's massive amounts of data are so much "more than mayorships and badges."
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
With tens of thousands of people in town, traffic is awful in Austin this week. A better way to travel is a pedi-cab, a tricycle which carries up to three passengers.

Many of these pedi-cabs are sponsored, and free, like this one powered by Oreo.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
At a panel on "Mobilizing Ingenuity to Strengthen Global Security" with CNET's Daniel Terdiman, acting U.S. Undersecretary of State Rose Gottemoeller (far right) said she believes the public can play a vital role in helping combat international arms control violations and threats.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
A video of Grumpy Cat, quite possibly the biggest story coming out of South by Southwest, was projected in the windows of a building along 6th Street on Saturday night.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The CNET party on Saturday night.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Wanderu is a service that facilitates travel on intercity buses and trains between any two points in the country. This little monkey appears to be a fan.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doles out advice inside the Austin Convention Center on Sunday.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Al Gore chats with journalist Walt Mossberg on Saturday during South by Southwest Interactive.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Musician Robert DeLong performs at the CNET party in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
A unicorn from Samsung's new Unicorn Apocalypse game makes an appearance at the CNET party on Saturday.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Fun in the afternoon sun at the Spotify House at South by Southwest.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The Spotify House had long lines to get in on Monday afternoon, as people came for the free drinks and performances from Robert DeLong and Atlanta's Watch the Duck.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Someone's turn has gone horribly wrong while playing a large-scale version of Jenga at the Mashable party on Sunday night at Speakeasy in Austin.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
A trip to Austin is never complete without a visit to Salt Lick for barbeque. A visit to the legendary spot has become a sort of South by Southwest annual pilgrimage for many festival attendees.

We'll see you next year!
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
1 of 31
|

Scenes from SXSW Interactive (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
30 weird objects seen on Mars, expl...
32

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by