Samsung's new tablets go Pro at CES 2014 (pictures)

Samsung Galaxy TabPro line-up

Samsung Galaxy TabPro 12.2

Thin and not so light

Faux-leather back is back

Samsung Galaxy TabPro 10.1

Capacitive buttons

Expandable memory

Samsung Galaxy TabPro 8

Coming to a hand near you

LAS VEGAS -- Samsung introduced a few new stars in its galaxy of tablets at CES 2014. The Galaxy TabPro line-up features Samsung's new widget-geared Magazine UX and a Note 10.1 2014 Edition matching 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution WQXGA screens.

The trio includes a 12.2, 10.1, and 8.4-inch model and we've got hands-on photos of all of them. Click through the slideshow to acquaint yourself with the new Samsung tablets.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The 12-inch TabPro is the largest Samsung tablet so far and it's the only in the line-up that boasts multiwindow capabilities that allows up to four apps at once.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
For a 12-inch tablet, it manages to maintain a slim profile, however, its 1.6-pound weight make it a hefty hold. To be fair, it's packing a powerful CPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB (or 64GB) of internal memory, so its heavyset ways can be forgiven.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung appears to be fond of the "leatherlike" plastic back that was originally introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 Edition, seeing as it also makes an appearance on the Galaxy Pro family. Or maybe they had some extra laying around?
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Though they have similar designs to previous Galaxy tablets, the TabPros feature Samsung's new Magazine UX. The tile-based aesthetic looks more like Windows 8 than KitKat, but it's still an Android-based tablet.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung is sticking to the capacitive buttons on the bottom bezel. While many tablets reserve the home, back, and menu buttons to the onscreen Android navigation bar, this allows for a roomier screen.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The 10-inch Galaxy TabPro houses 2GB RAM and comes with either 16 or 32GB of internal memory. If that's not enough, the microSD card expansion slot supports up to 64GB.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung appears to be fond of the 8-inch tablet form factor, adding another model to its collection. The Galaxy TabPro 8 packs a similar punch as its larger counterparts, but only offers the Snapdragon 800 2.3GHz quad-core CPU option.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
All versions of the Galaxy TabPro are expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2014.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung's new tablets go Pro at CES 2014 (pictures)

Updated:
