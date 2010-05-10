Samsung N210 early review: Netbook business as usual

Samsung chucks out netbooks like Adobe chucks out software updates -- more than is strictly necessary. The latest to hit the market is the N210, a 10-incher with a rather unassuming grey chassis. We spotted it at CES back in January, but we just got our hands on its final UK version.
At first glance, the N210 might appear a little dull -- as if it were designed exclusively for business types. Get a little closer, though, and you'll spot some neat touches that should appeal to people that don't even own a tie -- such as the hyper-contemporary glass-effect plastic layer covering its lid and the chrome-lined keyboard section that adds a subtle splash of bling.
Inside, the N210 is netbook business as usual. It has a 10.1-inch, 1,024x768-pixel display, an Intel Atom N450 CPU, 1GB of RAM and a 250GB hard drive. It's not going to set the world alight with its performance, but it's quick enough to handle BBC iPlayer, light image editing and Chatroulette -- which is pretty much how we spend our evenings anyway. It has a comfortable keyboard too, with indented chicklet-style keys.
If you want one for yourself, it'll set you back a mere £250. Hit the 'Continue' link below to get a closer look at some of its finer details and check back in a little while for a full review.