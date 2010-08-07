Samsung Haven: Verizon's new senior phone--photos

Most senior phones feature large buttons and font, and the Haven indeed has both. The dialpad is nice to use, and also possesses shortcut keys that map to voice mail, voice commands, speakerphone, emergency contacts, and 911. We're just not sure why there's a shortcut to the photo gallery when there's no camera onboard.
There's just the external speaker on the back of the Haven, but inside are a few more tools for the senior demographic. They include reminder alarms, a medical info card, stretches, and "healing music."