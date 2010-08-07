CNET también está disponible en español.

When it comes to phones attuned to seniors, the Samsung Haven sits somewhere in the middle of the pack. It's attractive, if not a bit boxy, and easy to operate and hold.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Most senior phones feature large buttons and font, and the Haven indeed has both. The dialpad is nice to use, and also possesses shortcut keys that map to voice mail, voice commands, speakerphone, emergency contacts, and 911. We're just not sure why there's a shortcut to the photo gallery when there's no camera onboard.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Samsung Haven has slightly grooved sides, which make it easier to grasp. There's a volume rocker and 2.5-millimeter headset jack on the left spine and a MicroUSB charger port on the right.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
There's just the external speaker on the back of the Haven, but inside are a few more tools for the senior demographic. They include reminder alarms, a medical info card, stretches, and "healing music."
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Samsung Haven: Verizon's new senior phone--photos

Published:
