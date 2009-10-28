CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Samsung Blue Earth

Samsung Blue Earth

Samsung Blue Earth

Samsung Blue Earth

Samsung Blue Earth

Samsung Blue Earth

Samsung Blue Earth

Samsung Blue Earth

  • 1
    of 8
  • 2
    of 8
  • 3
    of 8
  • 4
    of 8
  • 5
    of 8
  • 6
    of 8
  • 7
    of 8
  • 8
    of 8
The Blue Earth's royal blue color and pebblelike shape give it instant appeal.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The display is bright, but rather small for the TouchWiz interface. Three touch controls sit at the bottom of the display while three physical controls rest below them.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth's solar panels sit prominently on the rear battery cover.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
On its right spine you'll find the Blue Earth's camera shutter/screen locking key and the Micro-USB port.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth's phone dialer interface is similar to that on other Samsung touch-screen phones. Unfortunately, there is no alphabetical keyboard.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth's main menu features three pages of icons.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The compact Blue Earth travels well.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Blue Earth has just a camera lens.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
1 of 8
|

Samsung Blue Earth photos

Updated:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
59

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by