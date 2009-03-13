CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Resident Evil 5: the goodies

RE5 Kijuju necklace

RE5: Chris Redfield figurine

RE5: Bioterrorism team patch

RE5: Progenitor virus detection kit

RE5: Tricell messenger bag

  • 1
    of 6
  • 2
    of 6
  • 3
    of 6
  • 4
    of 6
  • 5
    of 6
  • 6
    of 6
You've seen all the screenshots already, so here are a variety of promo items and extras, some of which are included in the collector's edition of Resident Evil 5.

Check out our hands-on take on Resident Evil 5
Caption by /


Check out our hands-on take on Resident Evil 5
Caption by /


Check out our hands-on take on Resident Evil 5
Caption by /


Check out our hands-on take on Resident Evil 5
Caption by /


Check out our hands-on take on Resident Evil 5
Caption by /


Check out our hands-on take on Resident Evil 5
Caption by /
1 of 6
|

Resident Evil 5: the goodies

Updated:
Up Next
Zelda: Breath of the Wild's biggest...
20

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by