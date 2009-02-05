Photos: Nokia Mirage 2605

CNET también está disponible en español.

Unfortunately, the Mirage has a flimsy design that doesn't inspire confidence.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
The Mirage's external display is serviceable. Above it is the VGA camera lens.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
When open, the Mirage forms a smooth curve.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
The Mirage's volume rocker sits on its left spine below the 2.5mm headset jack.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
The Mirage is almost too light, with a cheap feeling in the hand.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
The Mirage's keypad and controls weren't easy to use.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
The compact Mirage travels well. But again, don't drop it.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
The Mirage features replaceable "Xpress-on snaps" that fit over the camera lens. They offer minimal personalization and break easily.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
