The Nokia E55 sports Nokia's version of the BlackBerry SureType keyboard. Here it is in black.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Nokia
You also can get the E55 in white. It wouldn't be our pick.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Nokia
The Nokia E55 isn't much bigger than many candy bar phones.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Kent German\CNET Networks
The E55's 3.2-megapixel camera lens rests on its rear face.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Nokia
The E75, pictured here in red, looks like a normal candy bar phone at first glance.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Nokia
But tip it on its side to expose the full QWERTY keyboard. On the display is the e-mail client interface.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Nokia
Even with its keyboard tE75 fits comfortably in the hand.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Kent German/CNET Networks
The E75 also comes in a copper yellow hue.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Nokia
The silver black is tad dull but in contrasts nicely with the vibrant display.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Nokia
On the E75's rear side you'll find the camera lens, flash and self-portrait mirror.
Caption by
Kent German
/
Photo by
Kent German/CNET Networks
Photos: Nokia E55 and E75
Updated:
18 February 2009, 9:16 pm AEDT
