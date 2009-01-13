CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Power comparison

Fun

Closeup

Power button

Auto bright

Specifications

Auto power

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
This was a supposed real-time demonstration of the difference in power consumption of a normal monitor versus LG's green monitor.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
I never did figure out what the "Fun" button was for. :(
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Depending on the amount of brightness in the room, the display's brightness will automatically adjust.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Ah, now I see what the "Fun" button is for.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
Now you don't have to remember to take breaks.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Eric Franklin/CBS Interactive
1 of 7
|

Photos: LG monitors on display at CES 2009

Updated:
Up Next
Every Elon Musk project right now
23

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by