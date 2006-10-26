Photos and image samples: Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX2

In addition to a standard brightness setting, the LX2 has a boosted-brightness mode as well as a mode that boosts brightness and adjusts the gamma so that you can see it well when it's above your head.
The joystick control smoothly handles shooting adjustments, such as aperture and shutter-speed settings. And though it's nice to have the AE/AF lock capabilities--a rarity in a compact camera--it's difficult to grip the camera and hold the button at the same time.
The LX2 uses an excellent Leica lens. There's no distortion in the middle of the zoom range (top), and though there's understandable barrel distortion at the 28mm-equivalent wide end, it's symmetrical and relatively modest. Nor does the lens's focus on the sides drop off severely, so there's no significant chromatic aberration (fringing).