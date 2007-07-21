CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Sanyo Katana II is a slim flip phone reminiscent of the Razr.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Read Full Review
See Prices
The Sanyo Katana II is a little sleeker than the original.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Read Full Review
See Prices
The Sanyo Katana II has a slim profile.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Read Full Review
See Prices
The Sanyo Katana II may be wide, but it fits nicely in the palm of your hand.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Read Full Review
See Prices
The Sanyo Katana II has shiny, smooth buttons.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Read Full Review
See Prices
The Sanyo Katana II won't take up too much space in a purse.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Read Full Review
See Prices
The Sanyo Katana II has a VGA camera lens.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulz/CNET Networks
Read Full Review
See Prices
1 of 7
|

Photo gallery: The Sanyo Katana II cell phone

Updated:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
59

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by