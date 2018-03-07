USB Type-C is taking over -- here are the phones to prove it

CNET también está disponible en español.

USB Type-C is taking over

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

LG V30S with ThinQ

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact

Asus ZenFone 5

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

OnePlus 5T

LG V30

The Essential phone

HTC U11

Motorola Moto X4

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

LG G6

Sony Xperia XZ and XZ Premium

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Xiaomi Mi 6

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

Motorola Moto Z and Z Force

BlackBerry DTEK60

Huawei Honor 8

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Samsung Galaxy A7, A5 and A3

LG V20

ZTE Axon 7

Asus Zenfone 3

HTC U Ultra and Play

Huawei Mate 9

HTC Bolt

Motorola Moto Z Play

ZTE Blade V8 Pro

Huawei Honor 6X

ZTE ZMax Pro

Microsoft Lumia 950

Huawei P9

LG G5

HTC 10

Google Nexus 5X and 6P

Meizu Pro 6

Xiaomi Mi 5

For years now, most phones have charged and transferred files through a Micro-USB port and cable. These days, however, it's more and more common to find a new standard: USB Type-C.

This new port technology is said to be faster, more efficient and -- best of all -- flippable, so you can plug in your cord correctly every time. Click through to see which phones have USB Type-C.

Editors' note: This post is updated frequently, most recently March 6. It was originally published July 31, 2016.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (left) has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to last year's model. The larger Galaxy S9 Plus also features dual rear cameras and a 6.2-inch display. 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The V30S ThinQ is a version of last year's V30. But on top of the slightly better specs, LG refocused the phone with an emphasis on artificial intelligence and added some AI touches (hence the ThinQ name, which made its debut with smart appliances and TVs at CES 2018).  

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon / CNET
Nokia's Sirocco phone is a treat for the eyes. The 5.5-inch display stretches to all sides of the phone, curving at the edges of a stainless steel frame. The Sirocco looks and feels like the premium device the Nokia 8 should have been all along.  

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Sony's latest pair of phones, the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact can shoot HDR photos with 4K resolution and record super slow-motion video at 1080p resolution. For the most part the phones share similar specs, but the XZ2 Compact (left) is smaller, with a 5-inch display, while the XZ2 has a 5.7-inch screen.  

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With that prominent notch up top, it's easy to mistake the ZenFone 5 for the iPhone X. As well as barely there bezels, the phone has a wide-angle camera and AI enhancements.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon/CNET
The Galaxy Note 8 is an expensive phone and has more features than most people will need, including a boatload of stylus tricks. But it's undeniably powerful and great for the productive power user.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
When it comes to the camera, processor and software, the Pixel 2 (right) and Pixel 2 XL (left) are both identical and fantastic. The differences between the two come down to price, size, bezel width and screen technology. They're both great phones, but the bigger Pixel 2 XL was dogged with screen burn-in issues that Google scrambled to fix.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Five months after launching the OnePlus 5 in June 2017, OnePlus released the OnePlus 5T, a follow-up to its already great flagship. It now has a 6-inch display and its dual-camera setup takes better low-light photos. It's still very affordable and has the same processor, battery and software.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The LG V30 almost has it all: a great camera, speedy processor, huge OLED screen, excellent battery life, waterproofing, wireless charging, microSD storage and the best headphone jack on a phone.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Created by the founder of Android, the Essential phone is made of titanium and has a magnetic connector in the back that works with a collection of add-on accessories. Sadly the camera wasn't up to scratch.

Caption by / Photo by Essential
Not only is the U11 beautiful, it also comes with a unique trick. To launch its camera, all you have to do is squeeze -- yes, squeeze -- the phone. Called Edge Sense, you can also interact with the phone with a long squeeze, which can turn on the flashlight, toggle Wi-Fi, start a voice recording or launch another app of your choice.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Moto X4 is a budget Android phone packed with features. Not only does it have dual rear cameras, but it's water resistant, has NFC and expandable memory. Plus, with a starting price of $399, £349 and AU$699, it won't break the bank.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Last year's Galaxy S8 was the first Samsung phone to join the USB Type-C fray. It has a 5.8-inch display, the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and the digital assistant Bixby.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
LG's latest G6 is its best-looking flagship yet. Sporting a 5.7-inch screen, two rear cameras (including a wide angle lens) and Google Assistant baked in, the water-resistant device is top-notch.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The Xperia XZ Premium (pictured here) was a powerhouse of a phone when it launched, and featured an awesome screen, a supercharged processor and a unique (at that time) slow-motion video mode. As for the Xperia XZ, it looked good and didn't die when you spilled your drink on it. However, it had a less-than-stellar battery life and high price. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Moto Z2 Play has a beautiful screen and all-day battery life. There's expandable storage, lots of software tricks and even a headphone jack.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Mi 6 doesn't stray too far from its roots and has a 5.15-inch display and curved edges. However, it does have new features, such as 12-megapixel dual-cameras, 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
When it launched in 2016, the first Pixel (and its larger Pixel XL counterpart) had a fantastic camera and elegant design. Its Google Assistant software feature took one of the most natural, human approaches to answering your voice at the time. Oh, and it has USB Type-C, of course.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Like the iterations after it, the Moto Z (and its US-only, Verizon-only counterpart Moto Z Force) worked with magnetic Moto Mods accessories, which changed up and added to the phone's functionality. Ambitious, quirky and ultimately useful, the Moto Z was the most polished and customizable modular phone at the time.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The DTEK60 had a polished design, good battery life and performed well in day-to-day use. Its 21-megapixel camera took detailed images and shot 4K video, and messaging was a breeze.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The Honor 8 was a slick little package that combined good photos from a dual-lens camera with a useful customizable button and a fingerprint reader. Overall, it was a likable midprice phone with some nice perks.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Even now, the edgeless display on the 2016 Mi Mix is simply amazing, and the ceramic rear gave the phone a luxurious feel. Not to mention, the base model started with (!) 128GB of storage.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Samsung's family of midrange phones packed quite the punch in both design and features. They came in an assortment of colors and sizes (from 4.7, 5.2 and 5.7 inches) but all have USB Type-C.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Featuring a generous 5.7-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat and the familiar two rear cameras, the V20 was LG's most premium phone of 2016.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Even though it launched in 2016, the Axon 7 is still one of ZTE's most premium phones to date. Though its processor isn't as zippy by today's standards, it still has expandable storage and very loud speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Featuring a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 5.5-inch display and a 16-megapixel camera, the midrange ZenFone 3 was a beautiful and affordable phone.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The Ultra's shimmering glass body made it one of prettiest phones we saw in a long time (same goes for the Play). It also had a 5.7-inch display, a screen just for notifications and HTC's signature BoomSound audio experience.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
At the time of its launch, the Mate 9 had a camera that captured great, artsy photos and a battery that didn't quit on you by dinner. It was a great option for anyone looking for a big-screen phone in 2016.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
In 2016, the Bolt was one of the first phones to do away with the headphone jack. Despite annoying us then (and the fact that current phone's with no headphone jack annoys us still) the phone's water resistant design and enhanced audio capabilities impressed us.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Even if you didn't care about the Moto Z Play's cool modular capabilities, the phone was the most affordable handset in Motorola's Z series at the time, and had an impressively enduring battery life even by today's standards.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
After hitting markets in Asia, Europe and Mexico, ZTE's Blade series of phones made its US debut with the V8 Pro. It featured a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 625 processor and two cameras that took some funky black and white shots.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Honor 6X was a 5.5-inch device with two cameras on the back, a big battery meant to last two days and a price tag low enough for the cost-conscious shopping for a second, casual phone.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller
Though it was only available on just a couple of US networks, the ZMax Pro was a great, big-screen phone for cheap. It had a 5.7-inch display, a solid build and cost about $100 when it first rolled out (that's about £80 or AU$130).

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Though Microsoft Windows phones are certainly dead for the foreseeable future, the Lumia 950 took good pictures and had a crystal clear screen and a removable battery. Its Cortana voice assistant and offline maps were also nice perks.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
With its dual 12-megapixel rear camera, the P9 took great photos, particularly in black and white. But even with that, and the phone's slim design, its expensive price made it a hesitant buy.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The G5's unique modular design let you swap in accessories and had a replaceable battery. But its not-so-compelling accessories failed to make the phone live up to its world-changing Swiss Army Knife potential and LG abandoned the concept by 2017.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Though the 10's nonremovable battery didn't last as long as its competitors at the time, it had an elegantly chiseled design, brilliant audio quality and a highly customizable user interface.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google's pair of flagship phones from 2016 (and the last Nexus phones) featured the purest version of the Android OS software at that time, timely updates from Google and an affordable unlocked price.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Though it sported a jarring iPhone 7 design, the Meizu Pro 6's (center) 10-core processor delivered speedy non-gaming performance, and it was relatively cheap.

Caption by / Photo by Dave Cheng/CNET
Xiaomi's impressive Mi 5 had the features to stand up against the very best at the time (like a lightweight design, great camera and top-of-the-line hardware). But it was a shame it wasn't officially available worldwide.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
