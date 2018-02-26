A glitzy flagship leads Nokia's MWC lineup

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is here! And it's nothing like the existing Nokia 8. 

It has a bigger screen, some impressive cameras and sleeker looks.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco will cost 749 euros -- that's about $920, £660 or AU$1,200 -- and will be available in April this year.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Firstly, the Sirocco is 95 percent covered with vacuum-moulded Gorilla Glass 5. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It's also IP67 rated, so the occasional splash or two shouldn't be a problem. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
There's a dual lens with a telephoto for zoom. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
And the body is milled from stainless steel, with a spine that's 7.5mm thick and an edge less than 2mm thick.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, the phone also features wireless charging.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Here are some more deets on those cameras: You've got a 12-megapixel camera for the main lens, a 13-megapixel camera for the telephoto and 5 megapixels on the front for your selfies (but with a large sensor for better low light shots).

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Under the hood you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The 5.5-inch OLED panel curves at the edges, reminiscent of some Samsung phones. Another thing of note on the camera: Andy here is taking a "bothie", using both cameras at once.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It comes with the Android One version of Oreo, which means this should be a pretty clean user experience right out of the box. Still plenty going on in the camera app though.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With a 3,260 mAh battery, the Sirocco ought to comfortably make it through a day of regular use on one charge.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
No fancy colours here, it comes in black only.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available in April this year.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
We also got our hands on the new Nokia 6.

It has some great Zeiss camera optics as well as a significant speed boost with a new processor.

The Nokia 6 is available from the beginning of April this year and will cost around 279 euros (approximately $350, £250 or AU$450).

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
While the name hasn't changed, plenty of other features have.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Firstly, the phone is now encased in solid aluminium.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
And it features Zeiss camera optics. With these cameras, you can take "bothies", photos that use both the front and rear lenses at the same time.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The insides have been improved, too: Nokia has replaced the old 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a 630, which should provide a 60 percent speed boost. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
You'll also get 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage. Nokia says it'll offer a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage in some areas, but it hasn't yet specified where.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The phone has a full HD screen with face unlock. It uses the Android One version of Oreo.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Nokia 6 is available from the beginning of April this year and will cost around 279 euros (approximately $350, £250 or AU$450).

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Hey look, it's the cheap and cheerful Nokia 1! This entirely plastic device comes in blue or orange, with white detailing.

It's perfect for a second phone for a festival or holiday, or it can even work as a kid-friendly phone that can withstand a bit of rough and tumble.

Available globally at the beginning of April, the Nokia 1 will cost around $85 (approximately £60 or AU$110). 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
While it may only have 1GB RAM, the phone comes with Google Android Oreo Go Edition, with optimised applications specifically designed to run well on low-cost, low-powered devices like this. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
For example, Google Maps and YouTube go edition are lighter and faster thanks to software optimisation. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The phone is designed for emerging markets.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It'll be available at the beginning of April.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It'll be sold in western Europe and India. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Nokia 7 Plus is Nokia's obligatory supersized device. 

It has a huge screen and a whopping 16-megapixel front camera for dazzlingly detailed selfies.

The Nokia 7 Plus will cost 399 euros (about $490, £360 or AU$630). 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Cut from aluminium with anodised machined edges, it's quite the looker.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The 18:9, 6-inch screen will be great for watching films and for gaming on the go.  

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The phone comes with a dual rear camera, one of which has a telephoto zoom function. It also has "adaptive sensor technology" on the 16-megapixel front camera, which promises better low light photos. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Inside you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Nokia promises a 2-day battery life. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Wait, two days of charge?! That's thanks to the 3,800 mAh battery. We'll see if the phone lives up to the claim when we get our hands on it.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Great news for people who hate using their hands: You can unlock this phone with your face.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Nokia 7 Plus comes with the Android One version of Oreo.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Nokia 7 Plus will cost 399 euros -- that's roughly $490, £360 or AU$630. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
