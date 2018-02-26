The Nokia 8110 banana phone makes a triumphant return

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Nokia 8110, known affectionately as the banana phone, was the height of cool in the 90s. This was largely thanks to its appearance in the slick action flick "The Matrix" and the fun slidey thing you could do with the keypad cover. 

More than 20 years later, the 8110 is finally making a return.

First, it's banana yellow. Straightaway that's a huge improvement over the original version (although a black option is still available). Then you've got an app store, 4G connectivity, a camera and 20 days of standby battery life. 

The phone will be available in May and will cost around 79 euros (approximately £79, $97, AU$125). 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Now that the phone is yellow, it's easier to see the banana resemblance. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
There's a slight curve to the phone, just like a banana. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The black screen contrasts nicely with the banana-yellow frame.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Is that a banana in my fruit bowl? No. It's a Nokia 8110. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Things the banana phone does better than an actual banana: make calls, connect to the internet and take pictures.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Unlike a real banana, the Nokia 8110 banana phone has a camera on the back.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Wait, where'd my phone go again? All I'm seeing is a bowl of fruit with a delicious looking banana in it. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Oh, there it is! Phew. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The phone has a headphone jack, which is great for listening to your favourite tunes, like anything by Bananarama.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Things a banana can do that this phone cannot: provide a good source of potassium. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The new Nokia 8110 has the same visual interface as the 3310.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
This is one phone that isn't all screen.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Nokia 8110 will be available in May and will cost around 79 euros (approximately £79, $97, AU$125).

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
