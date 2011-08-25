Nokia 700 (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Nokia 700 is "the most compact touch monoblock smartphone," measuring just 4.33 inches tall by 1.99 inches wide by 0.38 inch thick. It's also Nokia's greenest phone to date.
Photo by Nokia
Despite its diminutive size, the 700 has a decent set of features that includes a 3.2-inch ClearBlack AMOLED touch screen, full wireless options and penta-band support, a 1GHz processor, and NFC support.
Photo by Nokia
The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. There's 2GB of internal memory and an expansion slot that can accept up to 32GB cards.
Photo by Nokia
The Nokia 700 is expected to be available in Q3 for around 270 Euros or $388 U.S.
Photo by Nokia
