Programmable function button

Articulated LCD

Traditional modes

Info, please

Unlockable

You can program this well-located control to directly access drive modes, image size and quality, ISO sensitivity, white balance, Active D-Lighting, raw override, and bracketing.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Unlike Olympus' versions, which flip out and twist around, or Sony's, which tilt up and down, the LCD on the D5000 flips down and 270 degrees around. This is nice for overhead and waist-high shooting, though not as useful for aiming sideways.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
While the D5000 is packed with the traditional set of manual, semimanual, and program scene modes, Nikon doesn't (yet?) offer a "newbie" mode similar to Canon's Creative Auto in its entry-level models.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You use the info button to navigate the interactive information display, where you can change all the important shooting settings.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The multi selector is a typical four-way switch for navigating options. It also controls your focus-point selection when in single-point AF mode; unfortunately, you can't lock it. I frequently ended up accidentally moving my AF point because my face or finger hit the switch.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Nikon D5000 photos

