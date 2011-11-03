My iPod Nano watch (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

My Nano watch

My Nano watch (side view)

Nano with Hex Icon watchband

Nano with Hex Icon watchband

Nano watch vs. Fossil Wrist PDA

Hex watchbands for the Nano

iPod Nano as watch: Clock faces

iPod Nano as watch: Clock faces

iPod Nano as watch: Clock faces

Nano watch: Side view

Nano watch: Other side

No Bluetooth

Radio mode

Clipping the Nano in

  • 1
    of 14
  • 2
    of 14
  • 3
    of 14
  • 4
    of 14
  • 5
    of 14
  • 6
    of 14
  • 7
    of 14
  • 8
    of 14
  • 9
    of 14
  • 10
    of 14
  • 11
    of 14
  • 12
    of 14
  • 13
    of 14
  • 14
    of 14
Seen here: a 16GB graphite iPod Nano with a Hex Vision stainless-steel watchband ($69), gunmetal color. The watch face is one of the new varieties available in the 2011 iPod Nano software update. With this band and at this angle, it's hard to tell this isn't just a funky watch.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Nano as watch has a slim profile, despite its wide face.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Hex's Icon watchband ($39) has links made out of polycarbonate, and a blockier face with a snap-in design. The plastic-toy look didn't appeal to me nearly as much.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A second look.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
I unearthed my 2004 Fossil Wrist PDA, tucked away in a gadget drawer, to compare with the Nano watch of 2011. The Fossil watch has 4MB of memory and uses a stylus tucked in the buckle to control the Palm OS touch screen; the Nano has finger-based multitouch and no PDA functions, but 8GB to 16GB of memory. They're spiritual cousins.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Hex Vision and Icon watchbands, side by side.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Another of the 18 included faces. Some have elaborate gear animations, others have different date/time/second features. Honestly, Apple should just sell packs of new watch faces on iTunes.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Another face, combining analog and digital.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This one's a dead ringer for an e-ink-style watch.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Three buttons line one side of the Nano. One's a sleep/wake/on/off/track-skip button, while the other two control volume.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A large, exposed 30-pin port connects with a standard, included Apple cable to charge. The headphone jack sits adjacent. That's a lot of exposed ports on one side. I'd be worried about accidental water damage while washing my hands, but thankfully this side is hidden under my shirt sleeve when I'm wearing the Nano as a watch.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
If you want to listen to your music, you must use wired headphones--there's no Bluetooth. That helps battery life, but it can cause tangles. The headphone wire also acts as the FM radio's antenna. When headphones with a mic are connected, you can also record voice memos.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The radio has live pause and station favorites. If this had an AM radio, I'd be in sports heaven.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Hex Vision band seamlessly lets the iPod Nano clip in. The fit is secure, and the Nano won't be able to come off your wrist while you're wearing the watch.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 14
|

My iPod Nano watch (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
30 weird objects seen on Mars, expl...
32

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by