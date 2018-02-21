CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See

One year later, where are they now?

LG G6

Nokia 3310 reboot

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

BlackBerry KeyOne

Samsung Gear VR with Controller

Lenovo Moto G5 and G5 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ and XA1

Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra

Sony Xperia Ear concept

Panasonic Toughbook CF-33

Samsung Galaxy Book

Huawei Watch 2

Lenovo Tab 4

Nokia 3, 5 and 6

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

HP Pro x2 612 G2

LG X Power 2

Lenovo Miix 320

Lenovo Yoga 720 and 520

Alcatel U5, A3 and A5

Waverly Labs Pilot Earpiece

ZTE Blade V8 Mini and Lite

Sony Xperia Projector

  • 20160220-mwc16-starts-010.jpg
    1
    of 24
  • lg-g6-4401.jpg
    2
    of 24
  • nokia-3310-mwc-11.jpg
    3
    of 24
  • samsung-pre-brief-tablets-8934-071.jpg
    4
    of 24
  • ces-2017-blackberry-mercury-7740.jpg
    5
    of 24
  • gearvr-controller-7.jpg
    6
    of 24
  • motorola-moto-g5-plus-10.jpg
    7
    of 24
  • sony-xperia-9190-039.jpg
    8
    of 24
  • sony-xpera-xa-1-ultra-2.jpg
    9
    of 24
  • sony-xperia-ear-concept-mwc-2.jpg
    10
    of 24
  • panasonic-cf-33-3.jpg
    11
    of 24
  • samsung-pre-brief-tablets-8671-018.jpg
    12
    of 24
  • huawei-watch-2-classic-2.jpg
    13
    of 24
  • lenovo-tab-4-10-plus-8-plus-2.jpg
    14
    of 24
  • nokia-3-5-6-mwc.jpg
    15
    of 24
  • huawei-p10-mwc-5.jpg
    16
    of 24
  • hp-pro-x-2.jpg
    17
    of 24
  • lg-x-power-2.jpg
    18
    of 24
  • lenovo-miix-320-3.jpg
    19
    of 24
  • lenovo-yoga-520-720-13-14-15-miix-320-3.jpg
    20
    of 24
  • alcatel-a5-mwc-led-4.jpg
    21
    of 24
  • waverly2.jpg
    22
    of 24
  • zte-blade-v8-mini-lite-6.jpg
    23
    of 24
  • Sony-xperia-projector
    24
    of 24

Next week on Feb. 26, Mobile World Congress 2018 will rear its head once again. Every year, the world's biggest mobile industry trade show is the place to see new phones, laptops, smartwatches and more debut. We take a look at some of the show's highlights from last year and see where they are now -- if they were successful, launched in the first place or ended up as vaporware.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

LG's G6 flagship phone ditched the modular-like design of its 2016 predecessor and added water resistance and wireless charging for certain markets. But since then, LG announced in January that it's rethinking its mobile planning strategy. Instead of launching the next G6 (presumably called the G7) at this year's MWC, LG confirmed that it'll introduce a revamped variant of its high-end V30 instead.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Nokia went retro and rebooted its beloved 3310 phone. Though we were sad to learn that the phone wouldn't work in the US, we loved its long battery life, durability, the classic Snake game and its low price (£50, which converts to about $65 or AU$85).  

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

When the Galaxy Tab S3 launched, it was billed as one of the first HDR-ready tablets (as in, it has the processor and screen to show high-dynamic range video). But by the time we got our hands on it for review in March 2017, Netflix confirmed it didn't have any plans to support HDR on the Tab S3, and both Amazon and FandangoNow said HDR content will be available "soon." Other than that though, we dug the tablet's brilliant screen, capable stylus, and loud speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$760.00
Read Full Review
See at E-Global Digital Cameras

Thought to be BlackBerry's comeback phone, the KeyOne hit a big snag a week after hitting the market in June. With some aggressive bending, the phone's screen can pop right off the device (and we confirmed this on our on review unit). Since then, Android Police reported that BlackBerry added more adhesive and that newer units are more durable.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Though the 2017 version of Samsung's Gear VR looked nearly identical to earlier models, it was the new controller that stepped up its game. The easy-to-use controller added one-handed control in apps, while new VR software updates added higher resolution, web browsing and smoother performance.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$175.00
Read Full Review
See at think of us

Lenovo's pair of affordable Moto phones, the G5 (right) and G5 Plus (left) both have 5.2-inch displays and splash-resistant designs. But we liked the G5 Plus so much -- with its slightly better specs, solid dual-camera and bigger battery -- that we dubbed it the best budget phone and awarded it our Editors' Choice in April 2017.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Though we really liked the Sony Xperia XZ Premium's sharp screen, fast processor and super slo-mo function that can shoot at an impressive 960 frames per second, we found that, in the end, the phone needed more refinement and a less familiar look to justify its $800 and £649 price tag (that converts to about AU$1,090 in Australia).

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

In addition to the XZ Premium, Sony showed off two budget-friendly phones, the Xperia XA1 (right) and XA1 Ultra (left), last year too. Both phones featured a nearly edge-to-edge display and a 23-megapixel rear camera. The 5.2-inch XA1 costs about $210 and £199, while the 6-inch XA1 Ultra costs $280 and £299.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Introduced at MWC 2017 as a prototype, Sony's second-gen Xperia Ear is still in development. It resurfaced in January during CES 2018 and the company is appearing to lurch closer to a shipping date. The noise-canceling earphones lets you still pick up on traffic sounds or people's voices, without having to take it out of your ear canals. It also connects to your phone via Bluetooth and can pick up calls too.

Caption by / Photo by Erica Argueta/CNET
See More

The Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 puts a very bright and responsive pen-enabled touch display that can survive -- and operate -- in all types of adverse conditions where a normal tablet wouldn't survive. Several accessory and mounting options both new and old allow it to fit in with your organizations needs. In general, we found the device to provide a flexible platform for pros who need a durable weatherproof tablet, a laptop or both.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

As the other tablet Samsung introduced at last year's MWC, the Galaxy Book impressed us later with its excellent screen, strong performance and long battery life. And while we think the Galaxy Book beats the Surface on value by including a keyboard cover and stylus in the box, the Surface's design is still much more refined.   

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$1,549.00
Read Full Review
See at Scorptec Computers

Huawei's Watch 2 is one of few watches that supports 4G connectivity, (though not in the US, unfortunately) and it does fitness tracking as well as any other wearable. But that doesn't mean it's one you need to buy if you're not already sold on wearables. 

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read Full Review

Lenovo's Tab 4 tablets were priced on a budget. The 8-inch variant (pictured here) in particular, is an affordable, small tablet with good battery life. It has front-facing speakers, a microSD card expansion slot and it works with the Lenovo Home Assistant dock.

But we preferred the 10-inch model slightly better, with its bigger screen, long-lasting battery and front-facing speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET
$299.00
Read Full Review
See at Lenovo

When we saw Nokia launch its three Android phones, we liked their minimalist designs. The Nokia 3 (left) is dirt-cheap, looks good and is comfortable to hold in one hand. The Nokia 5 (center) is also affordable, has a battery that won't quit before the day's done and was our favorite of the trio. And lastly, the Nokia 6 (right) had a sluggish performance, but its low price and slick metal jacket went a long way to make up for it.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P10 and P10 Plus sport two 20-megapixel Leica cameras on the rear. We were able to review the P10 and found the camera to be awesome and it packed oodles of power. It's a very compelling phone, but its high price might be hard to stomach.

Caption by / Photo by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

When HP unveiled the Pro x2 612 G2, it had us seeing double with the Microsoft Surface Pro. But the 12-inch tablet also had a fold-out kickstand and the latest seventh-generation Intel processors. You can nab it now starting for $999 (roughly £714 or AU$1,264).

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read First Take

LG's mid-range X Power 2 didn't cause any sort of stir during its debut at MWC 2017. That's because it only had a 1.5GHz processor, a 13-megapixel camera and a 5.5-inch display. It did, however, feature a 4,500mAh battery that LG estimated could last throughout the whole day and then some. In the US, the phone rebranded as the X Charge and goes for about $80-$100 on prepaid networks.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Lenovo's Miix 320 is a 10-inch Windows 10 tablet that starts at around $350 in the US. That price includes a detachable keyboard and touchpad that gives you a more traditional laptop experience. The tablet is powered by an Intel Atom X5 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and has a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read First Take

In addition to the Miix 320, Lenovo unveiled the 15.6- and 13-inch Yoga 720 and the 14-inch Yoga 520. In the US, the smaller 720 starts at about $800, while the bigger model costs $900. Both are equipped with IPS touchscreens and feature resolutions up to 3,840x2,160 pixels. As for the 520, you can nab it in the UK for £500 or in Australia for AU$1,300.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read First Take

The Alcatel A5 was a modular phone that attached to a speaker, a battery pack and a programmable LED case that lit up when you got a notification. It never sold through official channels in the US, and can be hard pressed to purchase elsewhere. This isn't quite surprising since modular phones in general never really took off.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Last year, Waverly Labs showed off a "Star Trek"-like universal translator. The Pilot Translation Earpiece are wireless earbuds that is capable of translating conversations in real time. The company has begun shipping a few weeks ago and will send out a second batch in spring. If you're interested, you can pre-order the device for $250. Also keep in mind that Google released its own version of this concept called Pixel Buds.

Editors' Note: This gallery slide has been updated on Feb. 20, 2018 to include additional information about Waverly Labs' shipment progress.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
Read First Take

ZTE's new budget-friendly Blade V8 phones may not have all the bells and whistles of other devices, but both phones promise to be easy on your wallet. The most noteworthy feature is the dual rear cameras. The Blade V8 Mini is equipped with both a 13- and a 2-megapixel camera on the back. This lets you shoot photos with blurred backgrounds similar to the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. There's also the ability to refocus an image after you've already snapped the photo.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

The Sony Xperia Touch runs Android and is able to turn a wall or surface into a 23-inch interactive screen. A built-in infrared sensor lets you touch and interact with the "screen" like you would with your phone and the projector can be used to browse the web, stream music and videos, beam a movie onto the wall, video chat with friends (it's got a built-in camera), play games and more. But this all comes at a high price -- $1,700, £1,400 and to be exact.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzón/CNET
Read First Take
1 of 24
|

MWC 2017: Where are they now?

Updated:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by