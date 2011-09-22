Mimes spy to protest Google (photos)

The mimes hired by Consumer Watchdog, a group that accuses Google of abusing the privacy of Internet users, arrived in the heart of government today in Washington, D.C. They said they were playful but not playing around. They tried to dramatize for government workers and lawmakers the feeling of being watched. They staged their protest on the same day that Google Chairman Eric Schmidt testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on antitrust during a hearing on whether Google harms competition.
