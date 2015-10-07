Get a first glimpse of the Microsoft Lumia 950 XL (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.
Microsoft's new Lumia 950 XL has a 5.7-inch screen, liquid cooling, a
20-megapixel camera. You can connect it to a screen, keyboard and mouse
to use it as a computer.
Like it's little brother, the Lumia 950, the 950 XL can turn into a Windows 10 computer using a feature called Continuum. Connect it to a monitor, keyboard and
mouse and it will act as both a computer, with full Windows 10 apps, and a smartphone.
The Microsoft Display Dock lets you connect the phone to accessories including the mouse and keyboard.
With Continuum, you can run full Windows 10 applications off the Lumia 950 XL. Here you can see the XL running Word.
Like the Lumia 950, shown here, the Lumia 950 XL has a front-facing camera that can scan your iris to unlock the phone.
On the back, there's a big camera like we've seen on many Lumias before.
There's a dedicated camera button, optical image stabilization and a triple-LED flash.
The Lumia 950 XL (right) is big, with a 5.7-inch screen with a whopping 564 pixels per inch.
The phone runs Windows 10 Mobile.
The phone is powered through a USB Type-C connector. So it doesn't matter whether you plug in the charging cable right-side up or upside down -- it'll work either way.
The Lumia 950 XL goes on sale in November for $649. (UK and Australia prices weren't revealed but the US price converts to £425 or AU$910.)