Logitech's Circle 2 home security camera isn't stuck indoors

Meet the $180 Logitech Circle 2 (roughly £130 and AU$225 converted).
This model is a power-adapter-dependent indoor/outdoor security camera.
It has 1,080p HD live streaming, a 180-degree field of view and free 24-hour event-based cloud storage.
This camera also works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
Sign up for Logitech's optional cloud service to get access to even more features, such as person alerts and motion detection zones.