CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • logi-circle-2-1
    1
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-4
    2
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-5
    3
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-2
    4
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-3
    5
    of 5

Meet the $180 Logitech Circle 2 (roughly £130 and AU$225 converted).

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read Full Review

This model is a power-adapter-dependent indoor/outdoor security camera.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read Full Review

It has 1,080p HD live streaming, a 180-degree field of view and free 24-hour event-based cloud storage. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read Full Review

This camera also works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read Full Review

Sign up for Logitech's optional cloud service to get access to even more features, such as person alerts and motion detection zones. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read Full Review
1 of 5
|

Logitech's Circle 2 home security camera isn't stuck indoors

Published:
Up Next
32 outdoor cameras that take home s...
33

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by