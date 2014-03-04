Logitech Harmony Smart Keyboard: A living room keyboard and universal remote (pictures)

Living room set-top boxes have become increasingly sophisticated, but they can still feel backward any time you need to input a long password or search term using an onscreen keyboard.
Logitech's new Harmony Smart Keyboard ($150 list) is aimed squarely at that problem. It's a full-size keyboard that lets you type on (most of) your living room devices, while also offering total living room control in the manner of a typical Harmony universal remote.
The universal remote capabilities of the system are similar to the Logitech Harmony Smart Control ($130), except the keyboard replaces the simplified remote. The Hub is the brain of the system, accepting commands from the keyboard or the Harmony mobile app, then issuing commands to the appropriate device using either IR, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi.
On the other hand, it's an intimidating device compared to a standard TV remote -- frequently used keys like volume up / down and transport control are relatively small and easy to miss at first glance amid the other 77 buttons.
Other devices aren't so simple to control. For example, with the PlayStation 3, the Harmony Smart Keyboard can power up and navigate menus via Bluetooth, but for typing you'll need to connect one of the two included USB adapters.