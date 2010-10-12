LG Quantum, Optimus 7 hands-on (photos)

The LG Quantum is designed more for business users and features a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. It will be available from AT&T in time for the holidays with a price tag of $199.99 with a two-year contract.
As we mentioned, the Quantum features a full QWERTY keyboard to help e-mail fanatics crank out messages with ease. Interestingly, the home screen doesn't switch to landscape mode when the keyboard is open, or at least it didn't on the demo units.
As an Orange phone, the Optimus 7 will offer a number of the carrier's services, as well as DLNA support (called Play To) so you can wirelessly stream data from your phone to a DLNA-compliant device. The LG Quantum will also have this feature.