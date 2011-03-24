CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The LG Optimus C is headed to Cricket

Slim

3.2-megapixel

Android 2.2

  • 1
    of 4
  • 2
    of 4
  • 3
    of 4
  • 4
    of 4
As you might expect, the C in LG Optimus C stands for Cricket Wireless. The Optimus handset is about the same as all the other entry-level Optimus phones we've looked at. In fact, it has the same hardware as the LG Optimus M.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The Optimus C is quite slim at 0.63 inch thick, and it has a silver casing.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The LG Optimus C has a 3.2-megapixel camera on the back.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The LG Optimus C ships with Android 2.2 Froyo. Other features include Wi-Fi, GPS, EV-DO Rev. A, and stereo Bluetooth.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
1 of 4
|

LG Optimus C hands-on (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
Inside Internet Explorer for Window...
11

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by