Lenovo tweaks the design for Yoga 730 models, debuts Flex 14

The Lenovo Yoga 730, which comes in both 13- and 15-inch versions, looks the same on the outside. But it gets some extra connections and an upgrade to its eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors -- all at somewhat cheaper entry-level prices.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The switch to eighth-generation processors may help extend the Yogas' battery life, which it can really use if you opt for the draining discrete Nvidia GPU and a 4K display. Lenovo says that it can add two hours of life from 15 minutes of charging, and on the whole has eked out another 30 minutes to an hour on rated battery life for both systems.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lenovo's shaved a millimeter here and there from the 15-inch.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The 15-inch Yoga graduates to an HDMI connection, albeit at the expense of a USB-C connector.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The 13-inch Yoga is a hair smaller than before in two dimensions, but has grown about the same amount from front to back.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Flex can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Flex 14 name replaces an old, old model; the new one is similar to the 14-inch Flex 5 but with more modern components and a more streamlined design. They include an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 and an option of an Nividia discrete mobile GPU, the MX130.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Flex 14 has an HDMI connection, audio jack, USB-C and USB Type-A on one side, and a USB Type-A and SD card slot on the other.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Flex 14 has a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lenovo added support for Amazon Alexa voice control as well as Microsoft Cortana.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Yoga still has a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Convertible laptops can be used in one of four positions.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Enjoy some more photos of the laptops by clicking through.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Lenovo tweaks the design for Yoga 730 models, debuts Flex 14

