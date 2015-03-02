CNET también está disponible en español.

The Lenovo Ideapad Miix 300 is a new 8-inch Windows tablet coming this summer, with a very sunny price.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Miix 300 costs just $149 in the US, which converts to around £100 or AU$190.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Cheap it may be, but the glossy plastic back has a sleek brushed effect.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
As a Windows 8 tablet, the Miix 300 runs the same apps as your PC.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Here's the speaker on the back.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The camera is a 5-megapixel job.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
If you don't like live tiles you can switch to a more traditional view of Windows.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Miix 300 is powered by an Intel Atom chip.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
International prices haven't been announced, but Lenovo aims to keep the price equally affordable.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Here's the 8-inch tablet on a very shiny table.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The headphone jack and Micro-USB slot are on the top.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Here's the slot for the microSD card. It isn't covered by a flap, which doesn't look great.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Windows 8.1 for just $149? Bargainous.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Lenovo's Ideapad Miix 300 is a wallet-friendly Windows tablet (pictures)

Published:
