CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt
    1
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-3
    2
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-8
    3
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-6
    4
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-12
    5
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-11
    6
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-9
    7
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-10
    8
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-2
    9
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-5
    10
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-7
    11
    of 12
  • land-rover-phone-bullitt-4
    12
    of 12

You can stock the Land Rover Explore's homescreen with multiple clocks. Because time zones are hard.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Explore Hub gives you access to a number of apps for exploring your city block or the mountain outside.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

If you're going skiing, for instance, you can access a ton of details about the snow conditions. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Explore has a 16-megapixel main camera and a second 8-megapixel shooter around front. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The SOS torch on the back is super-bright.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Explore fits a number accessories that snap onto its back. They take the form of packs, including one with a carabiner. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Another boosts the battery to give it longer life.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Another accessory pack combines an extra battery with a patch antenna to give views of the local topography in augmented reality.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Explore isn't shy about showing its Land Rover branding.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The grooves on the back of the Explore are said to mirror those on the roof of a Land Rover car.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Explore has a USB-C port.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The volume controls are on the side.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More
1 of 12
|

The Land Rover Explore is your adventuring phone

Published:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by