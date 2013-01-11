Kenwood shows off new Android-powered car stereo (pictures)

The new Kenwood DNN990HD is powered by a heavily modified and heavily simplified version of the Android OS. The device can connect to the Internet via its Wi-Fi connection, but it is not certified for the Google Play Market.
Kenwood is, instead, offering its own app portal that is accessible online and will only contain apps that are approved for in-car use. On the device itself, the interface is fully configurable. By touching and dragging, icons can be added, moved between the multiple home screens, or deleted.
Android's pull-down notification menu is still present and accessible, providing quick access to a variety of functions. This bit still feels a bit to too ripe for distraction to us, but Kenwood assures us that we won't have to worry about drivers checking their e-mail from the road.
Garmin is still the map and navigation provider for this generation of Kenwood devices, bringing traffic data with it into the dashboard. Users can also connect an optional rear camera which displays on the screen while reversing.