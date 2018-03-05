CNET también está disponible en español.

Virtual reality

Faster, better Face ID

USB Type-C connectivity and charging

Include fast charger in box

More iCloud storage for less money

3D Touch features that are actually useful

Faster processor, improved 3D graphics

Larger screen

Touch ID behind the screen

Shatterproof screen

Better cameras

Significantly better battery life

Features the iPhone will never have, but we wish it would

Return of the headphone jack

If Apple follows its usual schedule, we'll see new iPhones announced in early September. For last year's 10th anniversary of Apple's hugely influential device, we got the totally new -- and totally expensive -- iPhone X, with its edge-to-edge OLED display, distinctive top center notch and Face ID instead of a familiar Touch ID fingerprint home button. Apple also launched two more-traditional handset upgrades, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, so consumers not ready to jump to the high price and radical redesign of the X still had a more familiar option.

For 2018, though, it looks as if Apple may be going all-in on Face ID. The rumor mill -- started by influential analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and corroborated by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman -- pegs two larger-screen models on deck: a 6.5-inch OLED and a 6.1-inch LCD handset. The latter might strip a few features -- such as 3D Touch and the dual rear camera -- to come in at a price point lower than the current iPhone X.

That model, meanwhile, may be discontinued, based on rumors that orders for its 5.8-inch OLED screens are ramping down.  

Whether Apple eventually unveils two or three new iPhones come September -- and no matter what they're called -- there are plenty of features we'd like to see in the new models. Here are our top priorities -- along with our guess on the likelihood of each one being implemented in the top-end model.

Caption by / Photo by Armend/YouTube

Last year, after iOS 11 added support for Apple's ARKit to the iPhone 6S and later models, we've seen plenty of augmented reality apps hit the App Store.

But what about virtual reality? Apple jumped into VR at 2017's WWDC, but it was mostly Mac- focused. CEO Tim Cook has said he sees bigger possibilities with AR than VR, but the company has been rumored to be working on standalone VR glasses for the future -- albeit possibly later than sooner.

In the interim, it'd be nice to see an Apple-branded headset into which the iPhone can be placed, similar to Samsung's Gear VR, shown here.

Chances of Apple-branded VR accessory: 20 percent

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Using the Face ID feature, the iPhone X works pretty well but it's still generally not as fast or smooth as the current iteration of Touch ID. In addition to a speed bump, it would be great if Face ID for 2018 could work at wider angles and different orientations of the device. Better performance in bright sunlight would be optimal, too. 

Chance of implementation: 75 percent

Caption by / Photo by CNET

Plenty of people would get upset if Apple switched from its Lightning port to a USB Type-C connection, which is gradually becoming the standard for other phones (and laptops, including Apple's own line of MacBooks). But swapping out the rectangular USB-A connector on the iPhone charger that comes in the box -- while leaving Lightning on the phone -- would mean that Apple users could charge their iPhones from their new MacBooks without needing an adapter. Apple does sell one of these cables, but you have to pay extra for it. And if they had the right power adapter, they could also charge their phones more quickly (see next slide).

Chances of USB-C on iPhone: Less than 0.01 percent

Chances of USB-C on default charger: 10 percent

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

If you go to Apple's website, you can find a page that talks about fast charging. Here's how Apple describes it:

Fast charging gives you a quick and convenient way to recharge your iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. Your iPhone fast charges up to 50 percent in 30 minutes when you use an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable and one of these adapters:

  • Apple 29W, 61W or 87W USB-C Power Adapter
  • A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)

It'd be nice if those accessories were included in the box -- especially if you were buying the top-end iPhone starting at $999, £999 or AU$1,579. Apple charges $25, £25 or AU$35 for the cable alone, although you can get generic versions for much less. However, those generic cables are not part of Apple's "Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad" program that certifies cables as safe to use, so go for the cheaper cables at your own risk.

Chances of implementation: 1 percent

Caption by / Photo by B&H Photo

This doesn't really have anything to do with the hardware of the new iPhones, but I thought I'd throw it in the mix to voice a common complaint about an extra Apple tax you end up paying if you go with its backup service, iCloud.

With photo and video file sizes getting larger and larger with each new iPhone you buy, Apple needs to give you more storage for less money -- or at least for the same amount of money. And how about a free year of storage equal to the capacity of the phone?

Chances of an iCloud price cut: 10 percent

Caption by / Photo by Matt Elliott/CNET

There's a rumor that Apple's much-hyped 3D Touch feature, first introduced with the iPhone 6S, may get nixed from the new, reportedly more affordable next-generation iPhone.

We have no idea whether that's true or not, but we have to admit: Right now, we wouldn't really miss if it went away, replaced instead by a long-press. 

If it's going to stay, Apple should ramp up implementations that are actually, you know, useful. How about 3D Touch to swap between Bluetooth and AirPlay output devices? Or to switch between Wi-Fi networks? 

Chances of more useful 3D Touch features: 15 percent

Caption by / Photo by Apple

Apple has consistently improved the iPhone's graphics capabilities with each new iteration, and not surprisingly, we've come to expect a performance boost, and would be disappointed if we didn't get one, though we'd sacrifice some power in favor of a big battery boost.

The A11 Bionic chip you see here powers the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X. It's built on 10 nanometer process technology -- produced by Taiwanese giant TSMC.

Rumor has it TSMC will produce all the new A12 chips that will power the next-generation iPhones, and that those chips will be built on 7 nanometer process technology to further maximize speed and performance.

The iPhone 8 has 2GB of RAM while the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have 3GB. Hopefully, the new iPhones will get a RAM bump to at least 4GB. Samsung's new Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB of RAM while the larger Galaxy S9 Plus has 6GB.

Chances of implementation: 100 percent

Caption by / Photo by Apple

Tech bloggers tend to listen when respected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo makes iPhone predictions, so he got plenty of play in the tech blogosphere when he put out a report recently saying we should expect not just one but two new iPhones with screens larger than the existing 5.8-inch screen on the iPhone X.

According to Kuo, there's going to be a new high-end model (call it the iPhone X Plus) that would have a 6.5-inch OLED. Additionally, Apple would make a more affordable model with a 6.1-inch LCD.

Take all this with a grain of salt, but the rumors do suggest that an iPhone with its biggest screen size yet is coming. That may further crimp iPad sales.

Chances of implementation: 65 percent 

Caption by / Photo by KGI Securities

The iPhone X was the first iPhone to leave off a physical home button, but in the process, Apple also removed the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

There was some hope that we'd get a virtual home button that would include a fingerprint scanner, but Apple, like Samsung, was said to be having trouble getting a fingerprint scanner to work behind the screen.

Apple focused instead on facial recognition to handle unlocking duties, but we'd still like to see Touch ID behind the screen, a la the phone made by Vivo.

Chances of Touch ID behind the screen: 2 percent

Caption by / Photo by TechDesigns/YouTube

Back when the iPhone 6 came out, there was chatter that it would sport a shatter-resistant sapphire screen, but that never materialized.

Naturally, the folks at Corning argue that its Gorilla Glass is just as strong -- and a better option than sapphire. But we managed to crack the iPhone X's screen with just one drop (Apple charges $279, £286 or AU$419 to replace the iPhone X's OLED screen). Also worth noting: the back of the phone, which is also made out glass, didn't fare any better. 

We're still waiting for an iPhone that's truly shatter-resistant like the Motorola Z2 Force.

Chances of implementation: 5 percent

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

The iPhone's camera keeps getting slightly better with each iteration. But there's always room for improvement, and a better camera is one of the main upgrade features people are looking for when they shell out big bucks for a new iPhone.

The iPhone X got dual lenses that allow for more flexibility while shooting. It also got a better front selfie camera.

I'd like to see even better low-light performance (Samsung's Galaxy S9 looks promising) and a 4X optical zoom.

Chances of implementation: 100 percent that the camera will be "better," but 25 percent that it will be a significant upgrade from the 2017 iPhone X

Caption by / Photo by Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple manages to keep each new iPhone slim while equipping it with a faster processor and graphics chip to also improve on battery life. But the truth is, we'd trade a little of that slimness and power for better battery life -- and so would a lot of other people.

With the iPhone X, you'd think that Apple might manage to squeeze out a little more battery life with the combination of a more efficient processor and an OLED screen, but the gains didn't materialize. In our video playback tests, the iPhone 8 Plus was the battery life king. 

The X has done better in our subsequent tests, but those are similar to tests by Tom's Guide and the Wall Street Journal, which found the iPhone X battery landed squarely in between the 8 and and the Plus. We're continuing to test battery life on these iPhones as part of a longer analysis of wireless charging and will update our scores if we see notable changes.

Chances of implementation: 15 percent

Caption by / Photo by Apple
Alas, we know the iPhone will never have a removable back that allows you to swap in a new battery and add your own microSD memory card (yes, those 64GB cards are pretty cheap now). But hey, we couldn't resist mentioning it.

Chances of expandable storage: 0 percent

Chances of removable battery: 0 percent (though this feature has disappeared from all recent iPhone competitors, too)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This last one's for the folks who said before the launch of 2016's iPhone 7 that they'd never upgrade their iPhone if Apple removed the headphone jack. We'd be shocked if it returned in the next iPhone, but headphone jack lovers can dream.

Chances of implementation: 0 percent

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
