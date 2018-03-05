If Apple follows its usual schedule, we'll see new iPhones announced in early September. For last year's 10th anniversary of Apple's hugely influential device, we got the totally new -- and totally expensive -- iPhone X, with its edge-to-edge OLED display, distinctive top center notch and Face ID instead of a familiar Touch ID fingerprint home button. Apple also launched two more-traditional handset upgrades, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, so consumers not ready to jump to the high price and radical redesign of the X still had a more familiar option.
For 2018, though, it looks as if Apple may be going all-in on Face ID. The rumor mill -- started by influential analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and corroborated by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman -- pegs two larger-screen models on deck: a 6.5-inch OLED and a 6.1-inch LCD handset. The latter might strip a few features -- such as 3D Touch and the dual rear camera -- to come in at a price point lower than the current iPhone X.
That model, meanwhile, may be discontinued, based on rumors that orders for its 5.8-inch OLED screens are ramping down.
Whether Apple eventually unveils two or three new iPhones come September -- and no matter what they're called -- there are plenty of features we'd like to see in the new models. Here are our top priorities -- along with our guess on the likelihood of each one being implemented in the top-end model.