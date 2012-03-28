Induction day at the Naval Academy (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Yelling at the plebes

Good-bye bags

Lining up

Haircut

Shorn

Already got war wounds

Reef Points

Getting a white sack

New socks

Shoe boxes

Fitting for cover

Putting on the cover

Plebing the covers

Wearing canteens

Memorize the Reef Points

Studying

Reef Points in pockets

Demonstrating a salute

Learning to salute

Get a move on!

Off to the buses.

Filing in

Fly-over

Oath of office

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--Thursday was I-Day, or Induction Day, at the U.S. Naval Academy here. That meant that more than 1,200 newbies showed up at the august school to begin their officer training. It also meant the beginning of four years of discipline and being yelled at when doing things wrong.

CNET Road Trip 2010 stopped in on I-Day to see how the Naval Academy's version compared to that of the U.S. Air Force Academy. And while there's yelling at both schools--as seen here--the Air Force Academy might have just a little bit more energy in the way they break in the newcomers.

Click here to read the related story on Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy. And click here to check out the entire Road Trip 2010 package.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Each of the new plebes brought a suitcase or a big backpack. But they won't see those bags again until the end of summer. Instead, they have a bag full of new clothes and shoes, and that's it for now.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

A group of new plebes lines up prior to beginning their Naval Academy careers.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

One of the first stops on I-Day is to get their heads shaved. Here, a plebe candidate is seen before going under the clippers.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

The barber has begun to work his magic.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

This plebe required three tries to draw blood from the medical corpsman who tends each newcomer. That fact left several senior members laughing riotously.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Each plebe candidate is given a copy of the Reef Points, a small blue book with the rules, regulations, and mores of the Navy and the Naval Academy. They are required to memorize the book as quickly as possible.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Each plebe picks up one of these white sacks in order to stuff all their new clothes, shoes, and sandals into.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

The new plebes get new socks and shoes, and here, we see two of them wearing the new socks.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

After picking up two new pairs of shoes, the plebes must stuff the boxes they came in into their white sacks, along with everything else they've been given on I-Day.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

They are also given a new hat, known as the "cover." Here, a plebe is fitted for her cover, to make sure it fits properly.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

The plebes are told the covers go on in a very specific way and with exactly two fingers' worth of room between their eyebrows and the brim. Here, a plebe tries to place the cover properly on his head.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Plebes no longer "hold their hats." They "plebe their covers," as seen here, with all five fingers spread out inside the brim.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Each plebe gets a canteen, which is hung off the back of their new uniforms.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Memorizing the Reef Points is a very important task, particularly the pages spelled out here.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

The plebes are supposed to study the Reef Points whenever they can and are told to hold the small books in a very specific manner, as seen here.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

The plebes are yelled at to put their Reef Points away as fast as possible, but many struggled to do so quickly.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Another important lesson is in how to salute the right way. Here, two members of the cadre demonstrate the proper method.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

After the demonstration, the plebes try saluting and are yelled at if they get it wrong.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

If they move too slow, or do something wrong, the plebes are yelled at.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

After learning the basics of saluting, it's off to the buses, which will take the new plebes to their dormitory.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Later in the day, the nearly 1,300 new plebe candidates emerge from the Naval Academy dormitory and file into their seats to take their oath of office.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

The oath of office ceremony is taken seriously and merits a fly-over by two F/A-18Es.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

The plebe candidates and their cadre leadership prepare for the oath of office.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET
1 of 24
|

Induction day at the Naval Academy (photos)

Updated:
