The best and worst quotes of 2014 (pictures)

When President Barack Obama strongly endorsed the idea of Net neutrality, political opposition from the other side of the political spectrum arrived almost immediately.
"Net neutrality is Obamacare for the Internet," tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, associating a complicated technology matter with his political party's favorite vehicle for attacks on the president. It might be a politically convenient attack technique, but it glosses over real complexities of the situation -- including a legitimate point that Net neutrality could help startups compete against deep-pocketed Internet incumbents -- and it triggered derision even from techno-savvy Republicans.
Cruz elaborated on his opinion in a Washington Post opinion piece, arguing that "it would put the government in charge of determining Internet pricing, terms of service and what types of products and services can be delivered, leading to fewer choices, fewer opportunities and higher prices." But there, too, he also went too far in an attempt to broaden his attack on the Obama administration, arguing that the Commerce Department's attempt to wind down its contract with the nonprofit ICANN group, which helps administer some aspects of Internet addressing, will somehow let scary foreigners take over the Net.
"Once this contract expires, ICANN will be governed by a global, multi-stakeholder community that could grant nations such as Iran, Russia and China more authority over the rules and regulations that govern the Internet," Cruz said. That view overlooks two important points: first, that those countries can and do exercise plenty of control over the Net in their own countries today, and it's that very multistakeholder community that actually has run the Net for decades.