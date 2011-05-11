In focus: photography exhibitions in Australia

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The man who is an image

Head On portrait prize

More at Head On

Seven Japanese pinhole photographers

Building the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Beaut&eacute;

  • 1
    of 6
  • 2
    of 6
  • 3
    of 6
  • 4
    of 6
  • 5
    of 6
  • 6
    of 6

Get inspired to take some amazing photos by visiting some of the best photography exhibitions around Australia.

May is an absolute bumper month of photography exhibitions, with Sydney being taken over by both the Head On Photo Festival and the Moran Prize. We've selected a few choice picks from Head On, below, for your viewing pleasure. There are over 80 venues open to the public this year, so make sure to check out as many as you can, and head along to the two-day seminar.

From the comfort of your own home, take a browse through our Exposure series for the best photographs that Australian amateur photographers have to offer, and through Exposure Pro — the professional version.

If you have an exhibition you would like featured here in a future edition, please contact us.

(Home straight image © 2000 Gilbert Garcin. Used with permission of Gilbert Garcin. All rights reserved.)

Australian Centre for Photography, Sydney
Gilbert Garcin spent most of his life running a lamp factory until his retirement in his mid-60s. At 65 he picked up a camera and began to play around with surrealist collages featuring himself and often his wife in starring roles.

Runs until 11 June 2011.

Caption by /

(Sleeping Woman image © 2011 Katrin Koenning. Used with permission of Katrin Koenning. All rights reserved.)

Australian Centre for Photography, Sydney
The portrait prize component of the Head On festival sees entries from hundreds of Australia's best photographers each year. See the 2011 winners, as well as other finalists, at the Australian Centre for Photography. Katrin Koenning's image was selected as the critic's choice this year.

Runs until 11 June 2011.

Caption by /

Paddington Reservoir Gardens and surrounds, Sydney
The Head On festivities aren't limited to indoor gallery events — even outdoor spaces become part of the art. At Paddington Reservoir Gardens, Canadian Geographic presents the Accessible Arctic — 80 years of Arctic photography. Elsewhere, there's a group show of Australian Commercial and Media Photographers (ACMP) at Centennial Park, and a range of cafes around the city are hosting shows. See the Head On website for more info.

Runs until 11 June 2011.

Caption by / Photo by CBSi

(Deer and shrine image © 2011 Sawako Gemma. Used with permission of Sawako Gemma. All rights reserved.)

Queensland Centre for Photography, Brisbane
Featuring a range of images from Japanese photographers working with pinhole cameras and analog methods of creation, expect to see photographs from Michihiro Ueno, Yasuko Oki, Reiji Kanemoto, Mieko Tadokoro, Hideharu Matsuhisa, Makoto Matsushima and Sawako Gemma.

Runs until 6 June 2011.

Caption by /

(Untitled image © 1930 Henri Mallard. Used with permission of Paul Mallard and the Australian Centre for Photography. All rights reserved.)

Artspace at Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide
A rare glimpse into the construction of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge by French photographer Henri Mallard.

Runs until 29 May 2011.

Caption by /

(D'Arcy image © 2011 Matthew Granger. Used with permission of Matt Granger. All rights reserved.)

Gaffa Gallery, Sydney
As part of the Head On photo festival, another CNET Exposure alumnus, Matt Granger, will exhibit portraits by the renowned Studio Harcourt and display his images of everyday people alongside them. Expect to see images of Salvador Dali, Brigitte Bardot and Marlène Dietrich in this exhibition, which marks the debut of Studio Harcourt photos in Australia.

Runs from 2 to 14 June 2011.

Caption by /
1 of 6
|

In focus: photography exhibitions in Australia

Updated:
Up Next
Which Canon dSLR?
16

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by