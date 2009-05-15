Imeem Mobile for iPhone

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

Imeem Mobile

  • 1
    of 9
  • 2
    of 9
  • 3
    of 9
  • 4
    of 9
  • 5
    of 9
  • 6
    of 9
  • 7
    of 9
  • 8
    of 9
  • 9
    of 9
The Imeem Mobile iPhone app works in a manner similar to other streaming audio apps we've seen from Pandora, Last.fm, and Slacker, providing an attractive playback screen complete with track controls, favorite/dislike buttons, and a few advanced options.
Caption by /
One aspect of Imeem's app that distinguishes it from competitors is its ability to call up and stream music you've uploaded to Imeem's Web site from your personal collection. Unlike Imeem's radio streams, music played from your personal collection includes an icon in the top right corner that reveals an album track listing, allowing you to play songs in any order you wish. Songs streamed from your personal collection are not subject to the limitations placed on Internet radio content, such as limited song skips, or the inability to play songs from the same artist back-to-back.
Caption by /
The Imeem Mobile main screen acts as an abbreviated version of the imeem.com Web site home screen, offering quick access to spotlight artists, personalized recommendations, top artists, and a rotating crop of featured content.
Caption by /
Clicking on the "information" button from the main playback screen kicks users over to an artist or band profile with statistical play data and the option to designate the artist as a "favorite."
Caption by /
Imeem also allows any currently playing song to be purchased from iTunes, e-mailed to friends, or designated as a "favorite" song or artist.
Caption by /
Buttons across the bottom of the Imeem app allow you to switch between "Featured" music (more of an Internet radio experience), "MyMusic" (songs uploaded from your personal collection), "Favorite" music, and "Search." The view pictured here shows files from your personal collection, which can be sorted by artist or song.
Caption by /
The "Favorites" view displays songs and artists you've designated as favorites using the Imeem app or Web site. This is a quick way to access and shuffle your favorite music.
Caption by /
Using the Imeem app to send songs to friends results in an e-mail that includes a link to a full song stream and the user profile of the sender.
Caption by /
A Mac/PC-compatible music upload application can be downloaded for free from imeem.com, allowing users to store their music collection on Imeem and stream it to the Imeem Mobile app or any computer with a Web browser.
Caption by /
1 of 9
|

Imeem Mobile for iPhone

Updated:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
59

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by