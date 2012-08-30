CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Connected

Tracking

Ports

The opposite side

Metal body

Buttons too

Fingerprint city

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
The HP Envy x2 is a Windows 8 tablet slated for a release later this year. The 11.6-inch tablet comes with a full keyboard that essentially turns the device into a laptop. HP has not yet announced a price.
Caption by / Photo by Eric Franklin/CNET
The Envy x2's keyboard includes a trackpad and palm rest. The keyboard's aluminum body feels comfortable and durable.
Caption by / Photo by Eric Franklin/CNET
The keyboard section includes a single-HDMI port and dual full USB ports. The other USB port appears on the opposite edge.
Caption by / Photo by Eric Franklin/CNET
The Envy x2's keyboard's second USB port and power input.
Caption by / Photo by Eric Franklin/CNET
The Envy x2 feels like a high-quality laptop and not so much a tablet. Also, the 8-megapixel back camera should offer picture-capturing capabilities of at least decent quality.
Caption by / Photo by Eric Franklin/CNET
Both the power button and volume rocker (not pictured) are made from aluminium and depress nicely when pushed.
Caption by / Photo by Eric Franklin/CNET
Come for the glossy screen; stay for the fingerprints.
Caption by / Photo by Eric Franklin/CNET
1 of 7
|

HP Envy x2 conveys its durable quality (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
Lenovo's Tab 4 Plus line shows why...
16

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by