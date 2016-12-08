Here are the best video games of 2016

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Last Guardian

Overwatch

Superhot

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The Witness

Dishonored 2

Doom

Final Fantasy XV

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 3

Inside is a brilliant work of dark fiction that creates at atmosphere that tells a twisted and engaging story. It's smart, bizarre and one the finest gaming experiences of the year.

Caption by / Photo by Playdead
Read Full Review

After 10 years of on-and-off development, controversy and who knows what else, The Last Guardian finally made its way to the PlayStation 4. While some technical glitches are present, The Last Guardian is still a fantastic experience and one of the best PS4 exclusives for 2016.

Caption by / Photo by Team ICO/SIE
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Overwatch's runaway success can be attributed to an excellent cast of memorable characters, impressive game balancing and the nonstop addictive nature of the game's superb online multiplayer.

Caption by / Photo by Blizzard Entertainment
Read First Take

Superhot was a great independent title for PC that utilized a unique art and play style where time only passes when your character moves. Combine that with a really engaging story, and Superhot was a beautiful departure from the regular gaming grind.

Caption by / Photo by Superhot Team

The original Titanfall didn't have a campaign at all, but the one in Titanfall 2 actually outshines the multiplayer experience. In fact, it's one of this year's best shooters. Go figure.

Caption by / Photo by Respawn Entertainment
See Product
See at Amazon.com

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is a spectacular send-off that celebrates the franchise all while delivering superb storytelling, acting, production values -- you name it. If you own a PS4, it doesn't get much better than this.

Caption by / Photo by Naughty Dog
Read Full Review

From the mind that brought us 2008's Braid, Jonathan Blow's The Witness is a strange and intoxicating first-person exploration puzzle game that leaves you isolated on an island. It's up to you to decide how to move on, solving peculiar mazes and discovering the story of the world along the way.

Caption by / Photo by Thekla Inc.
Read First Take

Dishonored 2 feels like a near-perfect update to the original game, pushing the limits of this excellent stealth-action series even further.

Caption by / Photo by Arkane Studios
See Product
See at Amazon.com

Doom's campaign is actually what you'd want from a proper reboot of the series: a nonstop gorefest featuring ultrasatisfying gameplay and above else, just plain fun.

Caption by / Photo by id Software/Bethesda

Another game on our list that sat in development for about a decade, Final Fantasy XV has proved it was worth the wait.

Caption by / Photo by Square Enix
Read First Take

Picturesque and mysterious, Firewatch brings a fantastic narrative that's a pleasure to experience and includes some of the best voice acting performances of the year.

Caption by / Photo by Campo Santo
Read Full Review

Forza Horizon 3 is the best game in the franchise's history. This open-world racer features gorgeous environments and a super-satisfying amount of diverse driving action.

Caption by / Photo by Microsoft Studios
$79.99 Typical Price
Read Full Review
Here are the best video games of 2016

Published:
