Here are the best video games of 2016

After 10 years of on-and-off development, controversy and who knows what else, The Last Guardian finally made its way to the PlayStation 4. While some technical glitches are present, The Last Guardian is still a fantastic experience and one of the best PS4 exclusives for 2016.
Superhot was a great independent title for PC that utilized a unique art and play style where time only passes when your character moves. Combine that with a really engaging story, and Superhot was a beautiful departure from the regular gaming grind.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is a spectacular send-off that celebrates the franchise all while delivering superb storytelling, acting, production values -- you name it. If you own a PS4, it doesn't get much better than this.
From the mind that brought us 2008's Braid, Jonathan Blow's The Witness is a strange and intoxicating first-person exploration puzzle game that leaves you isolated on an island. It's up to you to decide how to move on, solving peculiar mazes and discovering the story of the world along the way.