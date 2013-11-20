Hands-on with the curvy LG G Flex phone (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

LG G Flex has the curves

Subtle in shape

Pressure pushing down on me

Battery curves as well

The bend is only natural

The power to heal

Powerful innards

Not alone in the market

No control buttons here

Approaching at different angles

New software and UI features

Souped up with high-end specs

  • 1
    of 12
  • 2
    of 12
  • 3
    of 12
  • 4
    of 12
  • 5
    of 12
  • 6
    of 12
  • 7
    of 12
  • 8
    of 12
  • 9
    of 12
  • 10
    of 12
  • 11
    of 12
  • 12
    of 12

After announcing it had successfully developed curved smartphone batteries, LG unveiled the G Flex handset in Korea earlier this month. The phone features an arched touch screen and rear control buttons, and is slated to come to the US next year.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

The Flex's curve is continuous and subtle. It actually seemed to make the otherwise immense 6-inch OLED display a little easier to manage: the thin, curving form serves to minimize the extra-wide flatness that normally would follow a phone this size.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Like its name suggests, the Flex does indeed flex: an LG rep encouraged us to try, and we pressed the device down on the table face first, against every instinct not to. The handset was meant to survive being sat on, and during our brief time with it, it held up against the pressure.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Inside the device is a contoured battery. According to LG, the 3,500mAh battery uses patented technology that takes advantage of its unique shape to perform more reliably.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Though its curve may not hug a leg as well, it actually matches the shape of a wallet held in your pants for a while (as CBS' John Miller was quick to demonstrate).

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

The rear finish, which LG says is "self-healing," is derived from paint finishes in the automotive industry. Hydrogen in the finish is involved in the surface expanding over time after being scratched, sealing up any damage.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Powering the device is a 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor (the same blazing fast CPU that's seen in the Nexus 5 and the LG G2 flagship) and a 450MHz Adreno 330 GPU for ultrasmooth gameplay.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Round (left), the curve goes top-to-bottom. The curve works particularly well for videos: the HD display has a 1,280x720-pixel resolution and seemed particularly clear and glare-free.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

As previously mentioned, the G Flex houses its key control buttons on its backside (and not along its edges), just like the G2. As such, it will feature the KnockOn functionality, which allows you to wake up the handset by tapping on the touch screen twice.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Another photo with the Galaxy Round (left). Here, you can see the difference in curvatures: the Round bends horizontally, and the G Flex curves vertically.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Additional new features to LG's Optimus 3.0 user interface include Q Theater. This lets you view photos and videos directly from the lock screen. There's also an urgent call alert, which flashes the LED notification light when you miss several calls in a row from the same number.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

For shutterbugs, the Flex (right) is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2.1-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and is LTE enabled. Other features include 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory, and NFC.

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices
1 of 12
|

Hands-on with the curvy LG G Flex phone (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
59

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by