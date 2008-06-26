Hands-free calling: Bluetooth headsets

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Aliph Jawbone is a premium Bluetooth headset with amazing sound quality. Beware its quirky fit and controls though.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Aliph
The Jabra BT8040 is a compact and powerful headset that can also be used to listen to music.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Jabra
The SoundID SM100 is small and discreet with above-average sound quality.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by SoundID
The Plantronics Voyager 855 can be either mono or stereo, simply by attaching or detaching a secondary ear bud.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Plantronics
The Callpod Dragon is a snug-fitting headset with a range of up to 100 meters.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Callpod
If you like the idea of a Bluetooth headset but dislike having to wear one, the Cardo S640 might be a good compromise. You can clip the unit to your shirt, and then only wear the ear bud when there's a call. The ear bud tucks away neatly in the device when not in use.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Cardo
The Iqua Sun is the world's first solar-powered Bluetooth headset. It has almost infinite standby time as long as you keep it constantly solar-charged.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Iqua
The Etymotic etyBLU Bluetooth headset has amazing sound quality thanks to the in-canal ear buds, and the extended boom mic reduces ambient sound.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Etymotic
The Plantronics Discovery 925 is a stylish headset with a portable charger.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Plantronics
