Handling the LG Optimus G Pro (pictures)

BARCELONA, Spain--One year after it unveiled the Optimus Vu, LG uses Mobile World Congress to give us another tablet/phone hybrid. The Optimus G Pro is a 5.5-inch device with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
The G Pro's Full HD IPS display is easy on the eyes.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
On the rear side is the G Pro's camera lens.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
Below the display is a single physical button. That means that you'll be using onscreen virtual control for your commands.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
The G Pro's battery cover has a faint pattern.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
It fit in my hand, though only barely. Two-handed operation was more comfortable for texting, especially.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
The G Pro follows the popular trend of thin smartphones.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
You can populate the display with icons of your choice.
Caption by
Lynn La
/
Photo by
Lynn La/CNET
