CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 1
    of 8
  • 2
    of 8
  • 3
    of 8
  • 4
    of 8
  • 5
    of 8
  • 6
    of 8
  • 7
    of 8
  • 8
    of 8
BARCELONA, Spain--One year after it unveiled the Optimus Vu, LG uses Mobile World Congress to give us another tablet/phone hybrid. The Optimus G Pro is a 5.5-inch device with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
The G Pro's Full HD IPS display is easy on the eyes.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
On the rear side is the G Pro's camera lens.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
Below the display is a single physical button. That means that you'll be using onscreen virtual control for your commands.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
The G Pro's battery cover has a faint pattern.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
It fit in my hand, though only barely. Two-handed operation was more comfortable for texting, especially.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
The G Pro follows the popular trend of thin smartphones.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
You can populate the display with icons of your choice.
Caption by / Photo by Lynn La/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
1 of 8
|

Handling the LG Optimus G Pro (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
A guide to all the Nokia Lumia Wind...
18

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by