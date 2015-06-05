Gold-plating the Apple Watch (pictures)

Have you been eagerly eyeing-up the Apple Watch Edition and its 24-carat gold body, but can't quite stomach the £8,000 starting price? Well there is a slightly cheaper alternative.
London-based company Goldgenie has developed a method of applying 24-carat gold plating to the mid-range Apple Watch, making it near-identical to its pricier sibling.
It starts at £1,997, making it more affordable than the true Apple Edition watch, and you can spec it up to include python-skin straps and diamond-encrusted casings.
Of course, a gold-plated version of an Apple Watch is not the same as the solid 24-carat gold Watch Edition, hence the significant price difference. The gold-plating on this version can and will wear off after time (something that won't happen with Apple's luxury wearable), although Goldgenie does provide a 2-year warranty against this with each model.
I caught up with the Goldgenie team in its London workshop to see how it applies the gold-plating without destroying the watch itself.
Last year, I saw the team gold-plate the iPhone 6's casing, a process which involved painstakingly removing all the internal components.