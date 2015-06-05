Gold-plating the Apple Watch (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Have you been eagerly eyeing-up the Apple Watch Edition and its 24-carat gold body, but can't quite stomach the £8,000 starting price? Well there is a slightly cheaper alternative.

London-based company Goldgenie has developed a method of applying 24-carat gold plating to the mid-range Apple Watch, making it near-identical to its pricier sibling.

It starts at £1,997, making it more affordable than the true Apple Edition watch, and you can spec it up to include python-skin straps and diamond-encrusted casings.

Of course, a gold-plated version of an Apple Watch is not the same as the solid 24-carat gold Watch Edition, hence the significant price difference. The gold-plating on this version can and will wear off after time (something that won't happen with Apple's luxury wearable), although Goldgenie does provide a 2-year warranty against this with each model.

I caught up with the Goldgenie team in its London workshop to see how it applies the gold-plating without destroying the watch itself.

Last year, I saw the team gold-plate the iPhone 6's casing, a process which involved painstakingly removing all the internal components.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The process begins by cleaning and polishing the watch to remove any dust and dirt which could cause imperfections in the gold.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Instead of taking the watch apart to apply the gold to only the casing, the engineers spray on a sealant which stops any liquid getting inside.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The watch is water resistant as standard, but this sealant will help to ensure that absolutely no liquid can seep in.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

An electric current has to flow through the metal in order for it to attract the gold particles.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The engineer must hold this bulldog clip to the watch at all times during the process in order to maintain the electrical circuit.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

An activator solution is applied to the watch. This essentially makes the metal more porous, allowing the gold plating to adhere properly to the watch.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The gold is applied. It might look more like a weird cocktail than a pot of gold, but this solution contains 20mg of gold per litre. That's double the amount typically used for gold-plating, Goldgenie explained, which will make the plating more hard-wearing -- an important factor on a device that's likely to be knocked, bumped and rubbed against material quite a lot.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The gold solution is carefully applied to every part of the metal watch body. It doesn't matter if the solution gets on the screen as it will only actually adhere to the metallic parts.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Any excess solution is cleaned off.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's polished using a sealer which will help protect the gold.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It lives!

Goldgenie can gold plate up to 20 watches a day.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Now it's on to the Milanese loop strap. Apple offers special versions of its rubber sport band and leather straps with its gold Edition watch, so the only way you'll get a gold metal Milanese loop strap is by having it plated like this.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's first cleaned in a bath that's pulsed with ultrasound.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Then it's dried...

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

...and rinsed off with pure water.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The clip is again touched to the strap in order to form the electrical circuit.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The same activator is applied to all parts of the strap to help the gold solution adhere later.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's given another rinse.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The gold is applied to the strap. It's easiest to simply dunk it into the solution...

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

...And use the swab to apply more to any parts that didn't get covered properly.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Yep, that's definitely gold now. It's given a final clean with water.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And a good drying.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Then it's all put back together.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And here's the finished model!

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's not a bad looking product, and certainly a more affordable way of fooling people into thinking you sprung for the pricey Edition model.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Goldgenie also have a range of fancy straps to go with the watch, including these coloured python skin designs.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If your budget extends to £110,000 you can have a gold watch and gold strap, studded all over with diamonds. Here's an iPhone 6, gold-plated, with a diamond-encrusted Apple logo.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Gold-plating the Apple Watch (pictures)

