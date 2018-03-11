CNET también está disponible en español.

The Gogogate2

The Gogogate app

Garage door tilt sensor

Installing the Gogogate2

Mobile alerts

Gogogate wiring

Amazon Alexa commands with IFTTT

iSmartGate Cam

Geofencing with IFTTT

Google Assistant integration

The $119 Gogogate2 is a smart garage door controller that can add voice control, remote access and geofencing to up to three garage doors with one unit. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The Gogogate app dispalys current garage door status, a button for remote control of the door, as well as temperature.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
The $139 Gogogate2 Kit For Garage includes a tilt sensor to communicate the door's position via 2.4GHz wireless frequency. Additional sensors are available for $35. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The Gogogate2 adheres to either your garage door opener or the wall push button used to open and close the door. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The Gogogate2 app alerts you when the door is open or closed, with a time-stamped banner notification. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
The Gogogate2 comes with three sets of two-wire cable for connecting the open and close command nodes on either your garage door opener or the push button. Each set of two-wire cable controls one garage door, for up to three doors. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The Gogogate2 works with Alexa voice commands using an IFTTT applet. Say a phrase like, "Alexa, trigger open the garage" for voice control of your door. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
The Gogogate2 and tilt sensor are also sold as a $219 bundle with the 720p iSmartGate Cam. This camera connects to the Gogogate app for live images of your garage space. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The Gogogate2 works with IFTTT to automatically open or close your garage door when you approach or leave an area. The Gogogate2 service on IFTTT includes premade applets for this functionality. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
The Gogogate2 works with the Google Assistant via IFTTT for voice commands like, "OK Google, close the garage door."  

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
Gogogate2 makes sense of garage smarts

