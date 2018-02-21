CNET también está disponible en español.

While we wait for Samsung to officially announce the Galaxy S9 at its Unpacked event on Feb. 25, we're fielding an influx of rumored leaks and fan-made renders, like this one of the S9 and larger S9 Plus dug up by frequent mobile tipster Evan Blass.

Caption by / Photo by @evleaks
Read More

The Galaxy S9 (seen on the right) and S9 Plus (left) are rumored to come in a new color option: Lilac Purple. This purple render is courtesy of WinFuture.

Caption by / Photo by WinFuture
Read More

This render made by Concept Creator shows how the S9 and S9 Plus are expected to look similar, despite the larger phone's two rear cameras and the S9's rumored single lens.

Caption by / Photo by Concept Creator
Read More

The Galaxy S9 is rumored to get stereo speakers on the top and bottom of the phone, allowing for better surround sound.

Caption by / Photo by WinFuture
Read More

Samsung's new variable aperture feature may help capture better photos in bright and low-light scenarios.

Caption by / Photo by WinFuture
Read More

This picture of the new shade also was tweeted by Evan Blass. Other rumored colors include midnight black, titanium gray and coral blue.

Caption by / Photo by @evleaks
Read More

Here's a render of the phone in Samsung's classic Midnight Black color...

Caption by / Photo by WinFuture
Read More

...And here's another in the more colorful Coral Blue.

Caption by / Photo by WinFuture
Read More

Samsung is rumored to launch a new DeX dock for the Galaxy S9, which might look like this. But the most interesting part of the render is the presence of a headphone jack. Samsung has been a stalwart supporter while other flagships like the iPhone X or Google Pixel 2 are leaving the jack behind.

Caption by / Photo by @evleaks
Read More

And yes, almost every claim acknowledges that, much like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the Galaxy S9 phones will come in a pair. This image by Samsung_News.

Caption by / Photo by @Samsung_News_
Read More

Here's a closer look at those possible camera modules.

Caption by / Photo by @evleaks
Read More

The upcoming Galaxy S9 phones imagined in a variety of colors. 

Caption by / Photo by SlashGear/@Samsung_News_
Read More

This supposed factory CAD render (via OnLeaks) claims to show the difference between the bezels on the Galaxy S9 Plus and S8 Plus.

Caption by / Photo by OnLeaks
Read More

The Galaxy S9 is also said to look very similar to the Galaxy S8, perhaps with slightly smaller bezels.

Caption by / Photo by @Samsung_News_
Read More

OnLeaks created this Galaxy S9 render in conjunction with MySmartPrice, allegedly based on CAD factory schematics.

Caption by / Photo by OnLeaks
Read More

The OnLeaks render comes with a 360-degree video to show the phone from all angles.

Caption by / Photo by OnLeaks
Read More

In the video you can see the back and the front of the rumored S9 -- as always, there's nothing official or verified about it.

Caption by / Photo by OnLeaks
Read More

Companies that sell phone accessories are quick to capitalize on the hype. Here we see an imagined render of the phone in a listing for a Galaxy S9 screen protector.

Caption by / Photo by MobileFun
Read More

Phone case company Olixar also included a Galaxy S9 Plus render in this case listing.

Caption by / Photo by Olixar
Read More

And here's the Galaxy S9 Plus imagined by another phone case maker: Poetic Cases.

Caption by / Photo by Poetic Cases
Read More

Phone renders aren't the only thing getting leaked. A Reddit user claims to have gotten his hands on a Galaxy S9 retail box.

Caption by / Photo by Reddit/minhvn
Read More

Want to see what the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will really look like? You'll have to wait until Samsung officially spills the beans on Feb. 25.

Caption by / Photo by Samsung
Read More
The Galaxy S9 looks like this, according to these renders

