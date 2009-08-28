Facebook 3.0 for iPhone released: Screenshots

Scroll through our photo gallery below for a list of new features and functionality.
While the default screen is still the News Feed, if you click the grid icon in the top-right corner of the screen you'll be taken to a new menu featuring icons for all the available functions — we're loving the addition of Events! Notifications also appear as an alert at the bottom.
Caption byJeremy Roche / Photo by Jeremy Roche/CNET Australia
While photo uploads were possible in the previous version, iPhone 3GS owners can now shoot video and upload it directly to Facebook. Photos can now also be added to any album, rather than the default Mobile Uploads.
You can now add additional pages filled with icons of favourite friends and swipe through screens of these similar to the main iPhone navigation menu.
Within the Friends menu you'll now see phone icons which allow you to call or text friends who list their number on their profile.
Scroll through a list of upcoming friends' birthdays, although Push Notifications for these would be even better — rumoured to be included in the next iteration.
Filter your News Feed to show your networks, photos, videos, links, groups, notes and pages.
Changes to the profile page allow you to "Like" friends' posts and upload photos to their page.
Those who post notes to their Facebook profiles will welcome the ability to post these mini-blogs on-the-go — obviously we're not heavy users of this feature.
Although it's been possible to view events using the mobile iPhone version of Facebook through Safari, you can now also manage your social calendar in the native app.
Clicking the plus icon next to anything in your newsfeed gives you the ability to comment or "like" a post.
The Facebook icon for your home page has undergone a slight modification.
