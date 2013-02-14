CNET también está disponible en español.

Monkey Business &mdash; Luke Doolan

The Maltese Falcon

Sophie Lowe

Name: Alina Gozin'a

Alina Gozin'a

(Credit: Boris Gozin)

Biography: Alina is a film and stills portraiture photographer. Born and raised in Russia, Alina moved to Australia in the 1990s. She has written and directed two short films and wants to commit herself to directing TV commercials and music videos. Alina is known for her conceptual approach and European eye.

Alina has worked on a number of productions, including Bondi Rescue and Crownies, as well as having her work published in titles, such as The Sydney Morning Herald. Most recently, Alina has finished work on Around the Block with Christina Ricci and the TV series Redfern Now for the ABC.

More of Alina's work can be seen on her website. Alina is teaching a production stills Masterclass at AFTRS on 13-14 September. To find out more information, click here.

For more Exposure profiles, check out our free iPad app or join our Flickr group.

Selected awards list

Gold at London Photographic Association for the portrait of director Luke Doolan (2012), Finalist in National Portrait Prize (2012).

Video interview
Caption by / Photo by © Alina Gozin'a. Used with permission of Alina Gozin'a. All rights reserved.
Exposure Pro: Alina Gozin'a

