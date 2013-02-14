Exposure Pro: Alina Gozin'a

Biography: Alina is a film and stills portraiture photographer. Born and raised in Russia, Alina moved to Australia in the 1990s. She has written and directed two short films and wants to commit herself to directing TV commercials and music videos. Alina is known for her conceptual approach and European eye.
Alina has worked on a number of productions, including Bondi Rescue and Crownies, as well as having her work published in titles, such as The Sydney Morning Herald. Most recently, Alina has finished work on Around the Block with Christina Ricci and the TV series Redfern Now for the ABC.