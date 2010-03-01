Exposure: Craig Gibson

Exposure is a series of photo galleries showcasing photographic talent in Australia. Our featured photographers share their best shots and give us an insight into both their creative and technical processes. If you are interested in being featured in Exposure, or know any photo buffs who might be, join our Flickr group and contact us at cnet@cnet.com.au.
(Credit: Craig Gibson)
Photographer: Craig Gibson
Speciality: wildlife, environmental
Biography: Craig was born and raised in Botswana, where the great outdoors and his father's collection of cameras inspired him to explore photography and the natural world. A career in the environmental field has seen him work as a safari guide and environmental consultant, and has taken him across the African continent where he has been able to combine his love of the natural world with his passion for photography.
Craig's writing and photography has been featured in BBC Wildlife magazine, online and in a WWF sponsored book Heat, Dust and Dreams — An Exploration of People and Environment in Namibia's Kaokoland and Damaraland. The book highlights the inter-dependence of people and the natural world, a theme that Craig would like to emphasise in all his work.
All these images are from the remote region of south-west Africa, where the Namib Desert is a dramatic and incongruous setting for semi-nomadic Himba pastoralists and desert-dwelling wildlife. Craig is currently a content writer and lives in Sydney.
Equipment: Nikon F4s (film), Nikon D40, Nikon AF Zoom-Nikkor 20-35mm f/2.8 D, Nikkor MF 80-200mm f/4.5, Nikkor MF 300mm f/4.5, AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G ED used with skylight and polarising filters. No post processing software used. Fuji Velvia and Fujichrome films when using the F4s, with the transparencies drum scanned and archived as TIFF files.
An unlikely mountain-top silhouette. Elephants are not averse to climbing rocky mountains in search of food and a cool breeze.
Exposure: 1/500, f/8, ISO 100, 300mm