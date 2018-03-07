Dyson unveils smarter Pure Cool Tower purifiers

CNET también está disponible en español.
Dyson's new air purifiers are called the Pure Cool Tower and the Pure Cool.
The Pure Cool Tower is fairly large.
It serves as an air circulator as well as a purifier. This demo showed the fan's power.
A connected app lets you monitor the air quality in your home over time.
These purifiers are outfitted with advanced air sensors.
The Pure Cool Tower does have a bulky AC adapter.
There is a small screen where you can see what the Dyson purifier is up to.
Dirty air is sucked in via this base and purified through a HEPA filter.
Fresh, clean air is circulated through the fan up top.
The smaller, but still rather large Dyson Pure Cool features a circular top and is a bit shorter.
The head of the unit rotates, as with the larger version.
This demo allowed you to spray various pollutants into the air and then watch as the air in the box becomes purified.
Sensors sit atop both Pure Cool models.
Here's a look at the app's specific readout for any given time.
You can also view a chart of your air quality changes over days.